Benbrook girls clinch playoff spot, make school history

With no seniors at first-year varsity program Fort Worth Benbrook, most of the girls were jumping from middle school basketball right into some tough varsity competition.
But head coach Esoleta Lofton and the Bobcats accomplished a goal they set out in November: Make the UIL playoffs, and make history in the process.
The Bobcats (10-19, 6-6 in District 7-4A) became the first team at the southwest Fort Worth school to clinch a playoff berth after Tuesday’s 37-33 home-court win against River Oaks Castleberry. Benbrook is a fourth-place qualifier.
“It was a relief,” said Lofton, who’s in her first season with Benbrook after spending the past 17 years at Wichita Falls Hirschi. “It was one of our goals to begin the year, but I’m so excited with what we’ve accomplished.”
Benbrook opens the playoffs with 8-4A champ and state No. 4 Godley (30-4) at 6 p.m. Monday at Granbury High School.
Against Castleberry, the Bobcats trailed 13-10 after the first quarter, and then led by one to start the fourth. A loss would’ve forced a tie with the Lions for the final spot with a possible coin flip or play-in game.
“It was crazy and such an intense game,” said junior guard Taylor Snider, who missed the game with the flu. “Even watching it, knowing you’re the first team to go to the playoffs is the best feeling.”
Snider averages 8.0 points per game and is the lone junior in the starting lineup. Snider said she’s played the game since age 5 and has taken on a leadership role at Benbrook.
“It’s definitely been interesting being one of the oldest because I’ve seen the growth of this program since I was a freshman,” Snider said. “Just trying to help them grow, telling them all the experiences because most of them have that big leap straight into varsity, but they all really fit in well.”
“Taylor and the older kids have been really helpful,” freshman guard Josie Ishmael added. “They’re good role models and keep us in check. We wouldn’t be where we are without them.”
Some of those younger players include sophomore post Abi Ezmerlian (7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds) and freshmen guards Ashtin Jinkerson (10.0 points) and Ishmael (9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds).
“Makes me really happy to know one day my kids could grow up and go to Benbrook and see that we were the first ones to accomplish the goal — just really exciting to make history,” Ishmael said.
“I think making history is a great opportunity,” Ezmerlian added. “Considering we don’t have any seniors on this team, it makes it even more amazing that we did it.”
Lofton, who played at Texas in the early ’80s, also had coaching stints at Austin Johnson, Weatherford and TCU, but can’t thank the community, school and Principal Richland Penland enough in their journey.
“Support has been great. Benbrook is a place where the parents and administration are extra-supportive,” Lofton said. “Our slogan is ‘family only’ and the community and school and even the other coaches are all in this together.”
“What a lot of people don’t know is that these girls are very young, so hats off to them,” Lofton added. “They put in the work and effort each game and each week with no complaints to be successful, to start a good program.”
Teams to watch
Mansfield Timberview (31-2): Wolves are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A by the TABC, 64-3 the past two years, including a regional tournament appearance in 2016.
Kennedale (31-3): No. 2 Class 4A team has won 17 games in a row, with eight seniors on the roster. Averaging 72 points per game and allowing 38.6 points.
Arlington Bowie (29-3): Vols are riding a 12-game win streak. Bowie has won at least two playoff games nine times in the past 14 years.
Saginaw Boswell (33-3): Pioneers have won 22 consecutive games, averaging 61 points, 16.4 steals and 12.3 assists per game.
Colleyville Heritage (26-6): Panthers wrapped up their first undefeated district season in program history, and enter the playoffs on an 11-game winning streak.
Mansfield Summit (26-7): Jaguars were one game away from the 5A state tournament last season.
Brock (24-9): The Class 3A Eagles have reached the state final seven times in the past eight years, with five state titles in that span.
Players to watch
Chennedy Carter, Timberview, Sr.: Texas A&M signee is the reigning district MVP and McDonald’s All-American, and averaging 19.5 points and 4.5 steals per game for the 10-5A champs.
Lexi Gordon, Hurst L.D. Bell, Sr.: A three-time Star-Telegram Super Team selection, Gordon, signed to Connecticut, is the all-time leading scorer in program history, averaging team-highs 22.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Raiders (20-12).
Evie Whorley, Kennedale, Sr: Averaging 16.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 4.9 steals; scored in double figures in all but four games.
Jhyrah Cobb, FW Trimble Tech, Sr.: Signed with Prairie View A&M, Cobb leads the District 7-5A champion Bulldogs (26-7) with 13.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks per game and is a 58-percent shooter.
Bryn Gerlich, Colleyville Heritage, Jr.: 19.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, and shooting 49 percent for the 8-5A champs.
Mallory Lockhart, Keller, Jr.: Team-high 12.1 points per game with 56 made 3-pointers for the 3-6A champion Indians (27-5).
Audrey Warren, Boswell, Jr.: Averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 5.6 steals per game for the 6-5A champs.
