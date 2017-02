UIL girls basketball playoff pairings for the first round

2:40 Jonathan Lucroy excited for full season with "great" Rangers clubhouse Pause

1:48 Mavs agree with Ferrell on two-year contract

1:10 Rangers GM Jon Daniels assesses the club's DH and first base options

2:34 DeSoto claims its first football state title

1:25 Catching up with Texas A&M's Daeshon Hall

1:01 TCU's Jamie Dixon: 'We're just getting better, and that's what you want'

2:39 Neiman Marcus opens its doors to Indulge Magazine

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side