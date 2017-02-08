Scenarios abound as UIL girls basketball playoffs begin Feb. 13

As the UIL girls basketball playoffs begin Monday, area teams will be looking for deep postseason runs and a berth in the March state tournament in San Antonio.
The Metroplex has been well-represented over the years at state, led by recently by Duncanville and Argyle. A little closer, Class 3A Brock (24-9), which won five consecutive 2A titles from 2009-2013, enters this postseason No. 20 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches state poll.
The last Star-Telegram girls team to win a UIL title was Mansfield Summit (4A) in 2012. The last area girls team to even make the state tournament was Kennedale in 2013.
Here are the top storylines going into the playoffs:
1. Can any 6A team get past Duncanville?
The defending Class 6A champion Duncanville Pantherettes (32-2) have been No. 1 all season, and seek a ninth state title.
Duncanville’s losses are to 5A No. 2 Mansfield Timberview in November, and in December to Fayetteville, Ark.
Area teams, Keller (District 3-6A), Arlington Bowie (4-6A) and Euless Trinity (5-6A) enter as district champs. No. 14 Bowie (29-3) and No. 20 Keller (27-5) could meet in the third round. If so, that winner could face Duncanville next. No. 9 Trinity (29-5) wouldn’t face the Pantherettes until the Region I final.
2. Will Canyon win a fourth-straight title?
For decades, UIL girls basketball has run through Canyon. The 5A No. 3 Eagles (24-3) are looking for a four-peat and an unprecedented 19th title.
Canyon coach Joe Lombard has some competition from area teams again, including from his own daughter, Lindy Slagle, head coach at Grapevine (18-10). These teams could meet in the Region I semifinals.
First, the Mustangs must get past Denton Ryan (28-4), Birdville (20-10) or maybe their biggest threat, No. 5 Saginaw Boswell (33-3), winners of 22-straight games. Canyon could also see No. 11 Colleyville Heritage (26-6) in the Region I final.
In Region II, Timberview (31-2) looks to move past last year’s loss in the regional semifinals, its only loss of the season. Crowley (23-5) finished an undefeated 9-5A season, No. 12 Mansfield Summit wants to get back to the regional final.
3. Argyle vs. Kennedale at state?
Class 4A Region I power Kennedale (31-3) dropped a 20-point November loss to Region II leader Argyle (30-2), so expects these two teams meet in San Antonio.
Argyle is No. 1 by the TABC, the Kennedale Wildcats are No. 2. Argyle has won the last two state titles.
4. Area stars’ final run
This is it for seniors Chennedy Carter (Timberview), Trinity Oliver (Euless Trinity) and Lexi Gordon (Hurst L.D. Bell).
Carter, signed with Texas A&M, is a McDonald’s All-American. The Timberview Wolves meet Arlington Seguin (18-14), 7 p.m. Monday at Kennedale. Baylor signee Oliver, was last season’s Star-Telegram Player of the Year. The Trojans meet Plano East (23-10), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hebron. Connecticut signee Gordon has made the Super Team three-straight years. The Raiders open with 6-6A champ Plano (24-8), 7 p.m. Tuesday at Coppell.
Comments