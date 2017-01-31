Basketball Recap: Crowley, Boswell, Timberview clinch district

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg Pause

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

1:20 TCU baseball is back in season

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:36 It's the love of the cattle

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:26 Jimmy Johnson on Belichick, Brady

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee