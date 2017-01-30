Star Telegram Area Basketball Rankings

1:16 Seth Curry Getting Valuable Playing Time Pause

1:25 Dallas Stars Popped At Home By Blues In Game 5

1:07 Eastern Hills basketball flexes muscle

3:43 Days from Hall voting, LT content with where he is, what he did (part one)

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:17 Protests at DFW Airport, Day Two