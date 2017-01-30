Girls Basketball

January 30, 2017 1:03 AM

Star Telegram Area Basketball Rankings

By Brian Gosset

The end of the regular season is near with three games left on the girls side and five left for boys.

Girls

1. Mansfield Timberview (28-2, 11-0 in 10-5A); Previous (1): Locked up the No. 1 seed in 10-5A.

2. Kennedale (29-3, 10-0 in 7-4A); Previous (3): District 7-4A champs.

3. Euless Trinity (25-4, 9-2 in 5-6A); Previous (2): Leads district by one game.

4. Boswell (27-3, 11-0 in 6-5A); Previous (4): 19 game winning streak.

5. Colleyville Heritage (23-6, 11-0 in 8-5A); Previous (6): Bryn Gerlich with 25 and 20 points last week.

6. Arlington Bowie (26-3, 11-0 in 4-6A); Previous (7): Wins over Sam Houston and Martin.

7. Mansfield Summit (23-7, 8-3 in 10-5A); Previous (5): One game lead for second in 10-5A.

8. Keller (23-5, 9-0 in 4-6A); Previous (8): Defeated Abilene on Tuesday.

9. Crowley (20-5, 11-0 in 9-5A); Previous (9): Wins over Centennial and Granbury.

10. Trimble Tech (24-7, 12-0 in 7-5A); Previous (10): District 7-5A champs.

Others: LD Bell, Grapevine, Weatherford, Lamar, Justin Northwest, Aledo, Cleburne, Birdville, Arlington Seguin, Burleson Centennial, North Crowley, Martin

Boys

1. Justin Northwest (23-4, 9-0 in 6-5A); Previous (1): Win streak to 10 games.

2. Arlington Martin (18-7, 9-0 in 4-6A); Previous (2): Wins over Bowie and Paschal.

3. Keller (22-2, 6-1 in 3-6A); Previous (3): Defeated Abilene behind Carson Hughes’ 26 points.

4. Mansfield Timberview (21-6, 8-1 in 10-5A); Previous (6): Wins over Red Oak and Midlothian.

T5. Arlington Bowie (20-8, 6-3 in 4-6A); Previous (4): One game back of second in 4-6A.

T5. North Crowley (20-6, 7-2 in 4-6A); Previous (7): Jordon Myers with 31 points on Friday.

T7. Brewer (19-7, 7-2 in 6-5A); Previous (8): Upset Chisholm Trail, forced second place tie.

T7. Chisholm Trail (19-5, 7-2 in 6-5A); Previous (5): Tied for second in 6-5A.

9. Kennedale (19-10, 8-0 in 7-4A); Previous (9): Two game lead in 7-4A.

10. Trimble Tech (16-8, 9-0 in 7-5A); Previous (10): Wins over Southwest and Arlington Heights.

Others: Eastern Hills, Cleburne, Trinity, Everman, Grapevine, Colleyville Heritage, Burleson Centennial, Wyatt, Timber Creek, Haltom, Birdville

