Basketball Recap: LD Bell star hits 2,500; Sager gets No. 400

With 31 points, LD Bell senior forward Lexi Gordon surpassed 2,500 points in her high school career. The Raiders lost a close one, 55-54 in overtime to Flower Mound in a 5-6A game.
“Blessed to have surpassed the 2,500 point mark in my high school career, thank you God,” Gordon said on Twitter.
Gordon has scored 2,509 points with the Raiders, more than any other player in program history. The Raiders are tied for second in district at 7-3, and 18-10 overall with four games left.
No. 400
Colleyville Heritage head coach Dianna Sager won her 400th career game as the Panthers beat FW Dunbar 63-35. Parents surprised her after the game with balloons and flowers.
“Actually it was a surprise to us,” said Alyssia Harris, who scored 13 points.
“It’s really cool we got to be apart of that with her because she’s such a big part of our lives,” Bryn Gerlich added.
In a close first half, Heritage, No. 14 in 5A by TABC, led 14-12 after one and 29-20 at halftime. The Panthers made halftime adjustments and outscored the Wildcats 34-15 in the second half.
“We just weren’t hitting in the first half, we were rushing everything, but at halftime we talked about turning our defense into our offense and how it starts from there,” Gerlich said.
Gerlich had a game-high 25 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Emily Lewis and McKinley Charles scored eight points apiece.
The Panthers clinched a playoff spot, their 14th in 16 years. They hold a one-game lead over Grapevine - the two close out the season on Feb. 7.
Playoff clinchers
Keller and Weatherford have clinched playoff spots in 3-6A. The Indians (9-0) and Kangaroos (8-1) meet on Feb. 7 to end the season in a likely district title match up.
In 4-6A, there could be another district title on the line to end the season in Arlington Bowie (10-0) and Lamar (9-1). Boswell (10-0), Northwest (9-1) and Aledo (7-3) have clinched spots in 6-5A. Boswell and Northwest face off on Friday.
Others: Trimble Tech, Arlington Heights, Grapevine, Crowley, Timberview, Kennedale, Godley
BOYS
Arlington Martin, Justin Northwest, Waxahachie, Kennedale and Midlothian Heritage all remained perfect through district play.
Martin (8-0 in 4-6A) got 20 points from big man Jalen Petillo as the Warriors completed the season sweep of Bowie 67-58. A 19-6 third quarter spurt proved to be the difference. Martin holds a two-game lead in district.
Five players scored in double figures as No. 18 Northwest beat Saginaw 90-58. Tucker Dunn led the way with 16 points while Darrell Simpson and Avery Anderson chipped in 14 points apiece. Julien Smith and Jordan Keyes rounded out the bunch with 10 points each. The Texans (8-0 in 6-5A) will play No. 17 Chisholm Trail (7-1) on Tuesday night.
Trimble Tech (7-0 in 7-5A) can improve to 8-0 when the Bulldogs take on Southwest on Wednesday night 6 p.m. at Billingsley Field House.
Waxahachie beat Summit; Heritage defeated Godley; and Kennedale had five players score in double digits in a 70-60 win vs. Mineral Wells. Uniikye Washington (14), Tre Jones (13), Tai Davis (13), Bryce Hackett (11) and Chris Saulsby (11).
District 8-5A
Despite losing 62-57 in their first meeting, Dunbar ran past Colleyville Heritage 72-53. Kobe Hill and Jerred Fields led the Wildcats with 22 and 19 points.
The Wildcats (4-4 in 8-5A) got out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter, and 34-17 at halftime.
“We just came to play, our scorers showed up tonight and our shooters were making their shots unlike the first time and I think when they do that, we’re hard to beat,” Hill said.
Eastern Hills outscored Richland 22-12 in the final quarter to beat the Rebels 66-55. The Highlanders kept hold of the first place spot in 8-5A with a 7-1 record. They sit two games ahead of Heritage, Birdville and Grapevine, all tied for second with a 5-3 record.
Miguel Encarnacion dropped a game-high 22 points while Tamar Jeffery added 19 points.
Cleburne 20
Addison Wallace and Forby Phillips scored 12 points apiece as the Yellowjackets beat Everman 57-39 to improve to 6-2 in 9-5A and 20-6 overall.
The 20 wins are more than last year’s total of 18, with six games to go. It’s the program’s first 20-win season since 2009.
Cleburne is tied atop 9-5A with Burleson Centennial and Everman and one game up on Arlington Seguin.
