Girls Basketball

January 21, 2017 12:30 AM

Fort Worth area Class 6A, 5A and 4A basketball standings

By Darren Lauber

dlauber@star-telegram.com

GIRLS

Area standings

(Through January 20)

x-clinched playoff berth

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

x-Keller

8

0

23

5

x-Weatherford

7

1

15

9

Abilene

4

3

19

7

Timber Creek

4

3

0

0

Haltom

2

6

0

0

Central

1

7

0

0

Fossil Ridge

1

7

0

0

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

Bowie

9

0

24

3

Lamar

7

1

0

0

Martin

6

2

0

0

North Crowley

6

3

0

0

Arlington

4

5

0

0

Mansfield

2

7

0

0

Sam Houston

1

8

0

0

Paschal

0

9

0

0

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

Trinity

8

1

24

3

L.D. Bell

7

2

17

10

Flower Mound

6

3

0

0

Lewisville

5

4

0

0

Marcus

5

4

0

0

Nelson

3

6

0

0

Carroll

1

8

8

16

Hebron

1

8

0

0

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Boswell

9

0

25

3

Northwest

8

1

20

9

Aledo

6

3

0

0

Chisholm Trail

5

4

0

0

Azle

3

6

0

0

Saginaw

3

6

0

0

Brewer

1

8

0

0

Eaton

1

8

0

0

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

x-Trimble Tech

10

0

0

0

x-Arlington Heights

9

1

0

0

Southwest

6

3

0

0

Wyatt

5

4

0

0

YWLA

3

6

0

0

South Hills

2

8

0

0

Western Hills

2

7

0

0

North Side

1

9

0

0

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

Colleyville Heritage

9

0

21

6

Grapevine

8

1

14

9

Birdville

6

3

0

0

Dunbar

4

4

0

0

Richland

4

5

0

0

Eastern Hills

2

6

0

0

Polytechnic

1

7

0

0

Carter-Riverside

0

8

0

0

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

Crowley

9

0

18

5

Centennial

7

2

0

0

Seguin

7

2

0

0

Cleburne

6

3

0

0

Granbury

3

6

0

0

Everman

2

7

0

0

Joshua

2

7

0

0

Burleson

0

9

0

0

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

Timberview

9

0

26

2

Summit

7

2

22

6

Legacy

6

3

0

0

Red Oak

4

5

0

0

Waxahachie

4

5

0

0

Lancaster

3

6

0

0

Midlothian

2

7

0

0

Lake Ridge

1

8

0

0

District 7-4A

W

L

W

L

Kennedale

8

0

27

3

Mineral Wells

6

1

0

0

Springtown

4

3

0

0

Benbrook

4

4

0

0

Castleberry

2

5

0

0

Lake Worth

1

5

0

0

Diamond Hill-Jarvis

0

7

0

0

District 8-4A

W

L

W

L

Godley

7

0

0

0

Stephenville

6

1

0

0

Glen Rose

5

3

0

0

Heritage

4

3

0

0

Life

2

6

0

0

Venus

2

5

0

0

Alvarado

0

8

0

0

BOYS Area standings

(Through January 20)

x-clinched playoff berth

District 3-6A

W

L

W

L

Keller

4

1

20

2

Fossil Ridge

4

2

11

13

Haltom

3

2

12

12

Timber Creek

3

3

11

14

Abilene

3

3

10

13

Central

2

4

11

14

Weatherford

1

5

12

12

District 4-6A

W

L

W

L

Martin

7

0

16

7

Bowie

5

2

19

7

North Crowley

5

2

18

6

Mansfield

4

3

13

13

Lamar

3

4

10

14

Arlington

2

5

0

0

Paschal

1

6

0

0

Sam Houston

1

6

0

0

District 5-6A

W

L

W

L

Trinity

5

2

14

8

Flower Mound

5

2

15

9

Hebron

4

2

16

6

Lewisville

4

3

19

7

Carroll

3

3

10

9

Marcus

3

3

10

9

Nelson

2

5

11

11

L.D. Bell

0

6

5

19

District 6-5A

W

L

W

L

Northwest

7

0

21

4

Chisholm Trail

6

1

18

4

Brewer

5

2

17

7

Boswell

4

3

0

0

Aledo

3

4

0

0

Eaton

2

5

0

0

Azle

1

6

0

0

Saginaw

0

7

0

0

District 7-5A

W

L

W

L

Trimble Tech

6

0

13

8

Wyatt

6

1

16

7

Arlington Heights

3

3

0

0

South Hills

3

3

0

0

Southwest

4

3

11

13

Western Hills

3

4

0

0

YMLA

1

6

0

0

North Side

0

6

0

0

District 8-5A

W

L

W

L

Eastern Hills

5

1

0

0

Birdville

4

3

0

0

Colleyville Heritage

5

2

0

0

Grapevine

4

3

0

0

Richland

3

4

0

0

Dunbar

2

4

0

0

Polytechnic

2

4

0

0

Carter-Riverside

1

5

0

0

District 9-5A

W

L

W

L

Everman

6

1

0

0

Centennial

5

2

0

0

Cleburne

5

2

0

0

Crowley

4

3

0

0

Seguin

4

3

0

0

Burleson

2

5

0

0

Granbury

2

5

0

0

Joshua

0

7

0

0

District 10-5A

W

L

W

L

Waxahachie

6

0

0

0

Timberview

6

1

19

6

Summit

3

4

0

0

Lake Ridge

3

3

0

0

Lancaster

3

3

0

0

Legacy

2

4

0

0

Midlothian

2

4

0

0

Red Oak

0

6

0

0

District 7-4A

W

L

W

L

Kennedale

6

0

17

10

Mineral Wells

4

1

0

0

Castleberry

4

2

0

0

Lake Worth

3

3

0

0

Springtown

2

4

0

0

Diamond Hill-Jarvis

1

4

0

0

Benbrook

0

6

0

0

District 8-4A

W

L

W

L

Heritage

5

0

20

4

Life

4

1

19

7

Alvarado

3

2

9

14

Stephenville

3

3

6

15

Glen Rose

2

3

9

15

Venus

1

4

8

14

Godley

0

5

4

18

Coaches: Report overall and district records to dlauber@star-telegram.com and sportszone@star-telegram.com.

