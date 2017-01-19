dfwVarsity players of the week: Madison Cawley and Evan Williams

With 21,802 votes counted, Madison Cawley of Lake Country Christian and Trinity Valley’s Evan Williams are dfwVarsity.com Players of the Week for Jan. 9-14.
Coaches: submit nominations to sportszone@star-telegram.com by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Girls
G Madison Cawley, Lake Country Christian, Soph. -8,037
G Akarian Morgan, Cleburne, Sr. - 7,300
F Simara Peyton, Richland, Fr. - 1,595
Boys
F Evan Williams, Trinity Valley, Soph. - 409
G Latrell Jossell, Keller Central, Fr. - 331
G Kaleb Favors, Trimble Tech, Jr. - 315
