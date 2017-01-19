Girls Basketball

January 19, 2017 12:19 PM

dfwVarsity players of the week: Madison Cawley and Evan Williams

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

With 21,802 votes counted, Madison Cawley of Lake Country Christian and Trinity Valley’s Evan Williams are dfwVarsity.com Players of the Week for Jan. 9-14.

Coaches: submit nominations to sportszone@star-telegram.com by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Girls

G Madison Cawley, Lake Country Christian, Soph. -8,037

G Akarian Morgan, Cleburne, Sr. - 7,300

F Simara Peyton, Richland, Fr. - 1,595

Boys

F Evan Williams, Trinity Valley, Soph. - 409

G Latrell Jossell, Keller Central, Fr. - 331

G Kaleb Favors, Trimble Tech, Jr. - 315

Girls Basketball

