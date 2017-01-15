Timberview’s Chennedy Carter named to All American game

3:59 Packers beat Cowboys 34-31 to reach NFC title game Pause

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:44 Stock Show weather doesn’t deter crowd at All Western Parade

1:27 Mavericks reflect on Sunday's win vs Minnesota

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

0:13 Tornado captured on video on commute home

0:25 Deadly Oklahoma tornadoes captured on video