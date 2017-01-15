Timberview’s Chennedy Carter named to All American game

Mansfield Timberview senior guard Chennedy Carter will be going to Chicago in March.
Last year’s district MVP was selected as one of 24 players from across the nation to play in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.
The Texas A&M signee will be playing for the West team with fellow Metroplex star Jade Williams from The Colony (Duke).
A total of 13 states will be represented with Texas leading the way with six players. Texas had 123 girls nominated, 61 from Metroplex teams.
All of the participants are either committed or signed.
