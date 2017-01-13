Basketball Recap: Arlington Bowie girls edge Lamar for first

In a battle of first-place girls basketball teams in District 4-6A, the Bowie Volunteers edged out the Lamar Vikings 61-53 to improve to 22-3 and 7-0 in district play.
The Vols led 8-2 early before Lamar (16-7, 6-1) took a 12-11 lead. Bowie got up 15-11 after the first quarter and never trailed again. They held a 25-22 lead at halftime.
Bowie opened the second half with an 11-4 run to go up 10 points, but a pair of 3-pointers by Destiny Thurman got the Vikings back within 44-41 early in the fourth.
Another Thurman 3 made it 55-52 with 1:07 to play, but Lamar got no closer.
Kamaya Miller had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Bowie. Jasmyne Robinson and Taylar Watkins chipped in 14 and 12 points. Thurman led Lamar with a game-high 22 points. Kaylyn Cunningham added 11 points and eight boards.
Rivalry renewed
Colleyville Heritage and Grapevine are in the same school district, but played their first district game in years with Heritage grabbing sole possession of first in 8-5A with a 48-35 victory.
Heritage (19-6, 7-0) was led by Bryn Gerlich with 18 points and six rebounds. McKinley Charles added 11 points with three 3-pointers, three rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Tatum Tellin and Jessi Prater led the Mustangs (6-1 in 8-5A) with 14 and 11 points.
Back on track
Hurst L.D. Bell beat Trophy Club Nelson 59-56, rebounding after its first District 5-6A loss on Tuesday to Lewisville.
The Gordon sisters combined for 42 points for the Raiders (16-9, 6-1) with older sister Lexi, signed to UConn, scoring 26. Freshman Myra added 16 points.
Wager fills in
Arlington Martin head football coach Bob Wager coached the girls ninth-grade B team on Friday night, filling in for the normal head coach who was on military duty.
BOYS
Waxahachie breezes
Entering Friday night, Waxahachie was ranked No. 16 in Class 5A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and visited the No. 3 Mansfield Timberview Wolves.
But it was all Indians, winning 76-42.
The game was close for a quarter and a half. The two were tied at 12-12 after the first quarter. The Indians led in the second 26-23 before ending the half on a 19-4 run. They led 45-27 at the break.
Four Indians scored in double figures with 23 points from Xavier Thompson. Chris Mullins led the Wolves (17-6, 4-1 in 10-5A) with 11 points.
Two wins, three days
Birdville picked up two key 8-5A wins in just three days, with a 57-48 victory over 5A state semifinalist Fort Worth Dunbar. The Hawks moved to 3-2 in district play.
The Hawks played Wednesday night and handed Fort Worth Eastern Hills its first district loss, 66-56. Jalen Adams and Noah Wheeless scored 21 points apiece.
Against Dunbar, Wheeless scored a game-high 17 points. Will Sorrells added 14. Jerred Fields led the Wildcats with 16 points.
Still unbeaten
North Crowley and Arlington Martin finished 1-2 in last year’s 4-6A standings.
But on Friday, the Martin Warriors remained both undefeated and in first place in the district with a 62-60 road victory in overtime, handing the Panthers a rare home loss in the past 18 seasons.
Jalen Petillo had a game-high 21 points. Nick Gardner added 16 points.
The Warriors (14-7, 5-0 in 4-6A) trailed 15-7 after one and 29-18 at the break, but forced a tie after regulation after outscoring the Panthers 34-23 in the second half.
Jordon Myers and Grant Sherfield led North Crowley (16-6, 3-2) with 18 points each.
