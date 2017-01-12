Chennedy Carter, Lexi Gordon candidates for player of the year

Mansfield Timberview guard Chennedy Carter and L.D. Bell forward Lexi Gordon were among the 25 high school seniors announced as mid-season candidates for the Naismith national girls basketball Player of the Year award.
The 10 semifinalists will be announced on Feb. 6.
Carter, ranked No. 6 for the Class of 2017 by espnW HoopGurlz, signed her national letter of intent with Texas A&M in November. She was first team all area, and district MVP last season while averaging 18 points per game. This season, she’s averaging 19.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. The Wolves are No. 2 in the state at 23-2 and 6-0 in 10-5A.
Gordon, ranked No. 29, will be playing at UConn next year. She also made first team all area, and was district Offensive MVP. This year, she’s averaging 21.7 points and 7.1 rebounds, and is nearing the 2,500-point milestone. The Raiders are 15-9 and 5-1 in 5-6A.
Find the full list of nominees here.
