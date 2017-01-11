Area players nominated for McDonald’s All American game

Although only one player from the Metroplex was nominated to play in the McDonald’s All American boys game (Dallas Skyline’s Marcus Garrett), 61 players from the area were up for the girls game.
A total of 123 girls from Texas are nominated, more than any other state for boys and girls.
Players from Star Telegram area teams: Taylor Austin (Kennedale), Chennedy Carter (Timberview), Jhyra Cobb (Trimble Tech), Grace Daniels (Legacy), Amber Dixon (Summit), Lexi Gordon (LD Bell), Lacie Hawthorne (Boswell), Ryanne Johnson (Keller), Tiara Malone (Martin), Trinity Oliver (Trinity), Allie Powell (Keller), Jurnee President (North Crowley), Alexus Seaton (Arlington Heights), Taylah Thomas (Timberview), Trelynn Tyler (Timberview), Megan Vincent (Keller), Hailee Walls (Timberview).
The games are scheduled for March 29 in Chicago.
Comments