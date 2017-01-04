Girls Basketball

January 4, 2017 12:37 PM

Birdville sophomore guard voted Player of the Week

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

Birdville sophomore guard Abbey Walter was voted as Girls Basketball Player of the Week (Dec. 26) on Twitter after the Hawks went 4-1 and finished in second place during the Weatherford Holiday Classic.

She received 42 percent of the 1,024 votes. Others on the ballot included Kennedale’s Lucy Benson, Saginaw’s Molly Kaiser and Mansfield Summit’s Tommisha Lampkin.

Walter, who was named Star-Telegram Newcomer of the Year last season, kicked off the tourney with a career-high 28 points against Keller Fossil Ridge. She shot 9 of 18 (50 percent) from the field.

In five games, Walter averaged 14 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

