Euless Trinity guard voted 2016 Female Athlete of the Year

Euless Trinity senior guard Trinity Oliver wrapped up a pretty good 2016. First she was named district MVP last season, and the Star Telegram super team Player of the Year.
Oliver signed her NLI to play at Baylor in November, and just hit the 2,000-career point milestone a few weeks ago with a career-high 40 point performance.
She finished the year by helping the Trojans to a fourth-place finish in the Duncanville Sandra Meadows Classic and was named to the all-tourney team.
In a poll on Twitter between fellow Star Telegram players of the year, Oliver was voted 2016 dfwVarsity Female Athlete of the Year. She received 49 percent of the votes (1,179 total).
Others in the poll included Azle’s Sam Bradley (softball), Aledo’s Maddie Goings (volleyball) and South Hills’ Esmie Gonzales (soccer).
2016 @dfwvarsity Female Athlete of the Year, as voted by her peers, Euless Trinity senior @Oliver3Oliver!! #SicEm pic.twitter.com/rys73IT3zF— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) January 1, 2017
