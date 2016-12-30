Duncanville defeats Euless Trinity for third at Meadows Classic

Before the Sandra Meadows Classic started, Duncanville against Euless Trinity might have been circled as a finals matchup.
But that wasn’t the case Friday.
In the third-place game, Duncanville held off a late rally to beat the Trojans 54-47.
The Class 6A No. 1 Pantherettes and No. 2 Trojans were tied at 11-11 after the first quarter, but Duncanville started to pull away.
Zarielle Green, ranked No. 13 by ESPN for the 2018 class, scored and then got the assist on a basket by Lauryn Bowie to give the Pantherettes a 15-11 lead early in the second quarter.
Baylor signee Trinity Oliver’s and-1 basket and UC Irvine signee Haleigh Talbert’s 3-pointer got the Trojans back into a tie at 19-19 before Duncanville went into halftime up 26-21.
Nina Alvarez’s layup, and a steal and jumper by Green pushed Duncanville to a seven-point lead, and Bowie and Krislyn Marsh gave the host team a lead of 36-27 with two minutes left in the third quarter.
With Trinity trailing 40-27 after three, Talbert hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get the Trojans within 46-40 midway through the fourth. But they couldn’t get any closer.
Oliver scored 17 points with nine rebounds. She averaged 23.8 points and was named all-tournament. She scored 35 points in a game Friday morning. Talbert added 14 points, three assists and three steals. Kayla Hunter chipped in 11 points.
Bowie had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Duncanville. Aniya Thomas and Marsh added 11 and 10 points.
