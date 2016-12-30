Bowie girls nab 7th place at Mansfield Spring Creek tournament

Arlington Bowie 48, Arlington Martin 39
The Vols (18-3) started slowly, but went on a 20-0 run beginning in the waining moments of the second quarter and held off the Warriors (14-7) in the seventh-place game.
Martin bolted to an 8-0 lead behind Hillary Smith and Tatum Henderson. The Warriors never trailed until Bowie’s Jasmyne Robinson buried a long 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer for a 27-25 lead.
Bowie led 40-25 by the time the run was over and was never really challenged after that. Robinson led the Volunteers with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Bowi’s Malay McQueen, an all-tournament selection, added 12 points.
Tiara Malone, also and all-tournament team member, led Martin with 11 points. Smith and Henderson had eight points each for the Warriors.
Little Elm 56, Keller 40
Keller played catch up for most of the consolation championship against Little Elm, but could never quite get back in the game.
The Indians, No. 17 in the latest TABC Class 6A rankings, last led at 11-10 with 1:49 left in the first quarter. But a 14-2 run by Little Elm (13-9) gave the Lobos a 24-13 lead that Keller (18-5) could never recover from.
Keller closed to within 38-32 early in the fourth quarter, but Keviona Barber and Jayeida Neal, who led Little Elm with 15 and 14 points respectively, helped the Lobos pull away.
Megan Vincent led Keller with 11 points and Mallory Lockhart added 10 for the Indians. Little Elm’s Ma’K’La Woods was named to the all-tournament team.
All-Tournament Team
Tiara Malone, Arlington Martin; Malay McQueen, Arlington Bowie; Ma’K’La Woods, Little Elm.
