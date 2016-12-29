Timberview girls survive Cedar Hill in Spring Creek tournament

Mansfield Timberview 67, Cedar Hill 62
Class 5A No. 1 Mansfield Timberview (19-1) was pushed to the limit by Cedar Hill (17-4), but a late comeback by the Wolves propelled them into the semifinals.
Timberview trailed 59-55 with 1:43 left, but Chennedy Carter scored 10 of her game-high 28 points from that point on to rally the Wolves. Taylah Thomas had 13 points and Lauryn Thompson chipped in 11 for Timberview.
Dajinae McCarty led Cedar Hill with 18 points.
Hurst L.D. Bell 50, Austin Bowie 43
Hurst L.D. Bell (12-7) rallied after the half behind Lexi Gordon’s 27 points and sister Myra Gordon’s 12 to down Austin Bowie (8-12) and advance to the seventh-place semifinals.
Lexi Gordon, a University of Conneticut signee, took a hard fall late in the third quarter, dinging up her left knee, but returned a short time later with no ill effects.
Bowie’s Dez Turner led the Bulldogs with 17 points, 11 in the first quarter including three 3-pointers.
Irving MacArthur 54, Arlington Lamar 43
Arlington Lamar (13-5) led early but Irving MacArthur (10-9) battled back as the Cardinals advanced to the seventh-place semifinals with the win over the Vikings.
Sarah Andrews led MacArthur with 17 points with Alyson Gamez and McKenzie Piper adding 16 and 12 points respectively for the Cardinals. Destiny Thurman led Lamar with 16 points.
Arlington Martin 72, Denton Guyer 64
Arlington Martin (13-6) battled back from a 5-point halftime deficit to advance to the seventh-place semifinals. The Warriors scored 44 second-half points led by Tiara Malone’s 27 points. Malone had five 3-pointers in the game.
Tatum Henderson added 18 for Martin and Jayla Davis had 11. Lauren Heard led Guyer with 20 points.
Arlington Bowie 59, Mansfield Legacy 55
Jasmyne Robinson led Arlington Bowie (16-3) with 21 points and teammates Malay McQueen and Dashanae Pajeaud chipped in 14 and 10 respectively as the Volunteers advanced to the seventh-place semifinals win a win over 5A No. 18 Mansfield Legacy (13-7).
The Broncos had four players in double-digit scoring led by Kelsyn King and Harmoni Turner (14 points each), Lyric Turner (13), and Kelcy McHenry (10).
Grapevine 51, Mansfield Lake Ridge 39
Jessi Prater poured in 20 points and Samantha Tatum added 11 for Grapevine (8-8) as the Mustangs downed Mansfield Lake Ridge in a consolation game.
Brittany Roberts led the Eagles with 12 points.
