Bell, Timberview, Summit and Legacy girls win at Spring Creek

Mansfield Timberview capped a pair of huge wins Wednesday with a 79-33 throttling of Arlington Martin in a second-round matchup at the Mansfield Spring Creek Invitational.
The Wolves, ranked No. 1 in the state in 5A according to the most recent Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings, jumped out to a 25-5 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 38-5 midway through the second. The lead reached as many as 47 points in the fourth period.
“I thought, especially in this game, we rebounded well and didn’t give them a lot of second shots,” Timberview coach Kit Kyle Martin said. “At times we scored in bunches and were able to get up and down the floor.”
Four Wolves scored in double figures, led by Chennedy Carter’s 23. Fifteen of those points came from five three-pointers. Taylah Thomas had 12 for Timberview, with Hailee Walls adding 11 and Lauryn Thompson chipping in 10.
Timberview (18-1) defeated Pearland Shadow Creek 94-16 in its opening game of the tournament. The Wolves won this tournament last year.
“You’re always nervous coming into a Christmas tournament because of the five-day layoff,” Martin said. “I felt it was a good day for us to get things kicked off. It’s just a matter of trying to come back and play four games in two days and hopefully give yourself a chance to be champions of one of the best tournaments in Texas.”
Martin was led by Tiara Malone’s 13 points.
Canyon 70, Mansfield Legacy 41
Canyon, the No. 2 team in the TABC 5A rankings, maintained its collision course to rematch Mansfield Timberview in the final of this tournament by routing Legacy 70-41 in a second-round matchup.
Canyon jumped to a 23-9 lead after one quarter and led 44-17 at halftime.
Harmoni Turner paced Legacy with 14 points while Lyric Turner added 10. Canyon’s Angel Hayden led all scorers with 19.
Canyon lost to Timberview 59-57 in the final of this tournament a year ago before going on to win the 5A state championship.
Mansfield Summit 48, Arlington Lamar 40 (OT)
Summit scored the only points of overtime to complete a comeback and defeat Lamar in a second-round matchup.
The Jaguars led 2-0 and then didn’t lead again until 1:41 remained in the game when they took a 39-38 advantage. Lamar’s largest lead reached nine points at 21-12, the halftime score.
With 20.4 seconds remaining and trailing 40-38, Pam Byrd sank two free throws for the Vikings to send the game to extra time.
Amber Dixon scored six of her 10 points in the extra frame. Tommisha Lampkin led the Jags with 14. Lamar’s Destiny Thurman led all scorers with 16.
Summit advances to play Cypress Creek in the third round on Thursday.
South Grand Prairie 59, Arlington Bowie 55
Kayla Wells scored 25 points to help South Grand Prairie edge Arlington Bowie 59-55 in a second-round matchup.
Bowie led 27-21 at the half, before Kayla Wells scored 15 of her points in the final two quarters to propel the Warriors.
Dashanae Pajeaud led Bowie with 15 points, while Malay McQueen added 14 and Jasmyne Robinson 13.
Cypress Ranch 54, Hurst L.D. Bell 23
Cy Ranch dominated the second half to pull away from Bell in a second round winners’ bracket matchup.
Ranch led 25-19 at the half, but held the Raiders to just four points _ only one in the fourth quarter _ in the second half to pull away.
Connecticut signee Lexi Gordon was limited to seven points in the loss. DiDi Richards of Cy Ranch led all scorers with 21.
Cleburne 48, Mansfield 22
Both teams started slowly, but Cleburne eventually pulled away from Mansfield for a 48-22 victory in a consolation bracket game.
The teams combined for just four points in the first quarter, with the Yellow Jackets leading 3-1, but Cleburne went on a 14-6 run in the second and controlled the rest of the way.
Kelsi Chavez led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, supported by Haley Jones’ 11 and Akarian Morgan’s 8.
Halei Wortham and Maryam Adeniyi each had 10 for the Tigers.
Keller 56, Katy Tompkins 36
Keller dominated the third quarter to pull away and defeat Katy Tompkins 56-36 in a consolation bracket game.
Leading 25-16 at halftime, the Indians outscored Tompkins 22-7 in the third quarter. Ryanne Johnson led Keller with 17 points. Mallory Lockhart had 12, with eight of those coming in that third quarter. Nine different players scored for Keller, who advanced to the consolation quarterfinals.
Cypress Creek 46, Mansfield Lake Ridge 45
Lake Ridge entered the fourth quarter with a 33-30 lead, but couldn’t hold off Cypress Creek in a consolation bracket matchup.
Brittany Roberts led the Eagles with 14 points while Candria Carter had 10. Cy Creek had three players score in double-digits, led by Tanea Sims’ 14.
Lake Ridge trailed at halftime 24-20 before outscoring Cy Creek 13-6 in the third quarter.
Hurst L.D. Bell 50, Allen 45
Lexi Gordon scored 25 points and her little sister Myra added 15 as Bell erased a 10-point first-half deficit to defeat Allen in the tournament opener for both schools at the Mansfield Spring Creek Invitational.
Allen led 25-15 midway through the second quarter and 27-21 at halftime, but the Raiders outscored the Eagles 20-9 in the third period to take control of the game, leading by as many as eight points in the fourth.
Fifteen of Connecticut signee Lexi Gordon’s points came from the free-throw line, including seven in the third quarter as she went to work driving at the basket.
Allen was led by Haleigh Hill’s 14 points.
Arlington Lamar 69, Amarillo Tascosa 66
Arlington Lamar (13-3) survived 36 points from Amarillo Tascosa’s K’Lia Smith to edge the Rebels in the first-round.
Lamar landed four players in double-digit scoring led by Destiny Thurman (21 points), Ariel Williams (13), Pam Byrd (12), and Kaylyn Cunningham (11). Monasia Pierson added 11 for Tascosa (9-8).
Arlington Bowie 54, Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber 42
Arlington Bowie jumped out to a quick lead, but Springdale Har-Ber (8-3) battled back to trail by seven at the half. The Volunteers kept the Wildcats at bay after that, however, to take the opening-round win.
Bowie (15-2) made 8-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. The Volunteers were led by Jasmyne Robinson and Cierra Morris who had 10 points each.
Mansfield Summit 51, Grapevine 30
Mansfield Summit (14-5) broke open a close game at the half to run away from Grapevine (7-7) in a first-round game.
Tommisha Lampkin scored 8 of her team-high 12 points in the final two quarters to help the Jaguars build a comfortable lead after being up 22-16 at the half.
Christina Baker had 11 points for Summit. Jessi Prater paced Grapevine and led all scorers with 13.
Arlington Martin 56, Little Elm 52
Arlington Martin trailed 40-38 entering the fourth quarter, but three 3-point baskets, two by Tiara Malone, helped the Warriors outscore the Lobos by six in the final period of their opening-round matchup.
Malone had five 3-pointers in the game and led all scorers with 24 points. Tatum Henderson added 18 for the Warriors. Skyla Kelly led Little Elm with 16 points.
Irving MacArthur 70, Mansfield Lake Ridge 39
Irving MacArthur’s Sarah Andrews hit four 3-pointers and had a game-high 23 points as the Cardinals slowly pulled away from Mansfield Lake Ridge in a first-round game.
Taylor Broussard added 20 points and Alyson Gamez had 19 for MacArthur who out scored the Eagles 37-17 in the final two quarters. Jasmine Croskey led Lake Ridge with 10 points.
Mansfield Legacy 56, Keller 53
Mansfield Legacy’s Lyric Turner hit a late 3-pointer and the Broncos, No. 18 in Class 5A according to the TABC, held off 6A No. 17 Keller in an opening-round game.
Lyric Turner’s basket came with plenty of time left for Keller to rally, but the Indians missed on a 3. Keller tried to get Legacy to the free throw line by fouling late, but time ran out before the Broncos reached the bonus.
Keslyn King led Legacy with 17 points with Lyric Turner adding 16 and Harmoni Turner contributing 11. Kaitlyn Guillory had 15 and Ryanne Johnson 14 for Keller.
Mansfield Timberview 94, Pearland Shadow Creek 16
Chennedy Carter, who has committed to Texas A&M, poured in 22 points with Trelynn Tyler and Lauryn Thompson adding 10 each as Timberview coasted to a win over Shadow Creek in the first round.
Tweleve players scored for the Wolves who are ranked No. 1 in Class 5A by the TABC. Timberview held the Sharks to four total points in the second half. The Wolves led 46-12 at the half and scored 30 points in the third quarter.
Austin Bowie 51, Mansfield 30
A slow start by Mansfield (5-10) dug a hole the Tigers couldn’t rebound from against Austin Bowie (8-10) in a first-round game. The Bulldogs built a 24-7 lead at the half behind Hailey Atwood who had eight of her game-high 23 points in the second quarter.
Mansfield closed the gap to 13 in the third quarter, but could get no closer. Elise Foradory chipped in 11 for Bowie while Maryam Adeniyi led Mansfield with 14 points.
Cypress Ranch 56, Crowley 54
Taelour Pruitt’s 23 points weren’t enough for Crowley as the Eagles came up just short in a loss to Cypress Ranch in the tournament opener for both.
Cy Ranch the No. 9 Class 6A team in the state according to the most recent TABC rankings, led 29-23 at halftime and 47-41 at the end of three quarters. Crowley couldn’t complete the comeback.
Avery Brittingham added 10 for the Eagles, while Robbie Johnson had eight.
Amarillo 85, Cleburne 33
Eleven different players scored for Amarillo as the Sandies blew past Cleburne in the opener for both.
Amarillo jumped on the Yellow Jackets early, racing out to a 35-11 lead after the first quarter, and never looked back.
Seven different players scored for Cleburne, led by Jayla Johnson’s seven and Akarian Morgan’s six. Taylor Coleman, Kelsi Chavez and Skaila White each added five.
