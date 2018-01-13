Road to Georgetown: Area boys teams and players to watch in 2018

Don’t let the sunshine fool you, it’s time to bundle up.
That can only mean one thing. Yes, it’s soccer season.
Two weeks into it and area teams are showcasing their talents, all trying to get to the same place....Georgetown, TX for the UIL soccer state tournament.
Arlington Sam Houston came the closest last season, falling short to Dallas Jesuit in the 6A title game. The Texans opened this winter not only as the No. 1 team in Texas, but the No. 1 team in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer.
The Texans have dropped to No. 4 in the state, No. 8 overall during the second week. The rankings are filled with many teams in the DFW Metroplex.
January 4: First day for games
March 29-31: Bi-district
April 2-3: Area
April 5-7: Regional Quarterfinals
April 13-14: Regional Tournament
April 18-21: State Tournament
Here are the boys teams and players to watch.
ARLINGTON SAM HOUSTON: The Texans were Class 6A state runner up in 2017. Sam Houston has been to the state tournament twice in the past three seasons. The Texans started the season No. 1 in the nation.
ARLINGTON BOWIE: Appeared in the program’s first regional tournament. The Vols started the season with a co-championship title in tourney play.
SOUTHLAKE CARROLL: The Dragons have been playoff bound 12 consecutive seasons. Have won a playoff game 10 times in that span. State champs in 2001 and 2011.
ALEDO: The Bearcats have made the playoffs 15 of the past 16 seasons. Regional quarterfinalists last season. Won the 287 Invitational last week to begin the season.
FW NORTH SIDE: Playoff regular the past 25 years, including 12-straight trips. The Steers have won a playoff game all 12 times. Regional tourney berth three of the past seven seasons. Scored 32 goals in the final five games.
BIRDVILLE: Reigning 8-5A champions. The Hawks went 24-3-2. They’ve made the playoffs 10-straight years, 11 of the past 12. Birdville scored 94 goals and allowed only 20.
MIDLOTHIAN: The Panthers went to the 5A Region II final. Midlothian has been a playoff team 15 of the past 17 years.
FW DIAMOND HILL-JARVIS: The Eagles have made nine consecutive postseason trips with the regional quarters each of the past three years.
Forwards
Victor Alcala, Sr., Eastern Hills
Ian Arendse, Jr., Grapevine
Juan Arevalo, Jr., Saginaw
Brandon Cerda, Sr., Lake Ridge
Chris Esparza, Sr., Birdville
Freddy Hernandez, Jr., Burleson
Mario Herrera, Sr., Castleberry
Jacob Meeks, Sr., Lake Ridge
Prince Okegbe, Jr., Arlington
Jose Ortiz, Soph., Sam Houston
Max Owens, Sr., Aledo
Maycol Reyes, Sr., Midlothian
Esai Romero, Soph., Everman
Vicente Santibanez, Sr., Weatherford
Michael Somerville, Jr., Arlington Heights
Brandon Sosa, Sr., Bowie
Kevin Tiero, Sr., Kennedale
Mario Trevizo, Sr., Sam Houston
Mason Wallak, Jr., Fossil Ridge
Hadush Yohannes, Sr., Alvarado
Sandros Zingas, Sr., Keller
Mid-Fielders
Tristan Adams, Sr., Legacy
Juan Bautista, Sr., Western Hills
Cameron Bigler, Soph., Grapevine
Cameron Brantley, Sr., Birdville
Logan Chamberlain, Sr., Midlothian
Ryan Garza, Sr., Birdville
Garrett Garvin, Soph., Midlothian Heritage
Octavio Gonzalez, Sr., Crowley
Ethan Feldman, Sr., Birdville
Jasub Flores, Soph., Lamar
Nate Kopetsky, Jr., Sam Houston
Jose Levario, Sr., Diamond Hill-Jarvis
Roberto Lopez, Sr., Bowie
Angel Martinez, Jr., Martin
Jorge Martinez, Jr., Summit
Juan Mendoza, Sr., Paschal
Oabona Moncho, Sr., Central
Cody McCauley, Jr., Grapevine
Martin Munoz, Sr., Polytechnic
Rolando Nieto, Sr., Waxahachie
Cole O’Haugherty, Sr., Carroll
Brian Pena, Sr., North Side
Fernando Plata, Sr., Birdville
Gustavo Puente, Soph., Eastern Hills
Alexis Ruiz, Sr., Paschal
Hudson Samo, Sr., Benbrook
Osvaldo Sanchez, Jr., Bowie
Andy Stretch, Sr., Arlington
Oscar Villegas, Jr., Eastern Hills
Arron Young, Jr., Midlothian
Jeremy Zackary, Sr., Birdville
Defenders
Matt DeWitt, Jr., Keller
Matthew Dieb, Soph., Summit
Dylan Dierking, Sr., Central
Bryson Guinn, Sr., Birdville
Ryan Hay, Jr., Waxahachie
Will Johnson, Jr., Kennedale
Victor Martinez, Sr., Lake Ridge
Austin Meza, Jr., Summit
Alfonso Morales, Sr., South Hills
Edgar Nava, Sr., Waxahachie
Nick Quevedo, Soph., Azle
Fernando Sanchez, Jr., Everman
Adrian Vasquez, Sr., Fossil Ridge
Rene Veloz, Jr., Crowley
Goal Keepers
Jason Arevalo, Sr., Bowie
Aaron Avelar, Sr., Arlington Heights
Casey Carroll, Sr., Lake Worth
Fernando Cisneros, Sr., Everman
Andy Guzman, Sr., Timberview
Alex Heinle, Sr., Burleson
Kollin Koethe, Sr., Midlothian Heritage
Oliver Placencia, Jr., Fossil Ridge
Harrison Pustilnik, Jr., Carroll
Alvaro Salazar, Sr., Castleberry
Leo Vasquez, Sr., Cleburne
Sergio Velazquez, Soph., Grapevine
