Road to Georgetown: Area boys teams and players to watch in 2018

Don’t let the sunshine fool you, it’s time to bundle up.

That can only mean one thing. Yes, it’s soccer season.

Two weeks into it and area teams are showcasing their talents, all trying to get to the same place....Georgetown, TX for the UIL soccer state tournament.

Arlington Sam Houston came the closest last season, falling short to Dallas Jesuit in the 6A title game. The Texans opened this winter not only as the No. 1 team in Texas, but the No. 1 team in the nation by Top Drawer Soccer.

The Texans have dropped to No. 4 in the state, No. 8 overall during the second week. The rankings are filled with many teams in the DFW Metroplex.

January 4: First day for games

March 29-31: Bi-district

April 2-3: Area

April 5-7: Regional Quarterfinals

April 13-14: Regional Tournament

April 18-21: State Tournament

Here are the boys teams and players to watch.

ARLINGTON SAM HOUSTON: The Texans were Class 6A state runner up in 2017. Sam Houston has been to the state tournament twice in the past three seasons. The Texans started the season No. 1 in the nation.

ARLINGTON BOWIE: Appeared in the program’s first regional tournament. The Vols started the season with a co-championship title in tourney play.

SOUTHLAKE CARROLL: The Dragons have been playoff bound 12 consecutive seasons. Have won a playoff game 10 times in that span. State champs in 2001 and 2011.

ALEDO: The Bearcats have made the playoffs 15 of the past 16 seasons. Regional quarterfinalists last season. Won the 287 Invitational last week to begin the season.

FW NORTH SIDE: Playoff regular the past 25 years, including 12-straight trips. The Steers have won a playoff game all 12 times. Regional tourney berth three of the past seven seasons. Scored 32 goals in the final five games.

BIRDVILLE: Reigning 8-5A champions. The Hawks went 24-3-2. They’ve made the playoffs 10-straight years, 11 of the past 12. Birdville scored 94 goals and allowed only 20.

MIDLOTHIAN: The Panthers went to the 5A Region II final. Midlothian has been a playoff team 15 of the past 17 years.

FW DIAMOND HILL-JARVIS: The Eagles have made nine consecutive postseason trips with the regional quarters each of the past three years.

Forwards

Victor Alcala, Sr., Eastern Hills

Ian Arendse, Jr., Grapevine

Juan Arevalo, Jr., Saginaw

Brandon Cerda, Sr., Lake Ridge

Chris Esparza, Sr., Birdville

Freddy Hernandez, Jr., Burleson

Mario Herrera, Sr., Castleberry

Jacob Meeks, Sr., Lake Ridge

Prince Okegbe, Jr., Arlington

Jose Ortiz, Soph., Sam Houston

Max Owens, Sr., Aledo

Maycol Reyes, Sr., Midlothian

Esai Romero, Soph., Everman

Vicente Santibanez, Sr., Weatherford

Michael Somerville, Jr., Arlington Heights

Brandon Sosa, Sr., Bowie

Kevin Tiero, Sr., Kennedale

Mario Trevizo, Sr., Sam Houston

Mason Wallak, Jr., Fossil Ridge

Hadush Yohannes, Sr., Alvarado

Sandros Zingas, Sr., Keller

Mid-Fielders

Tristan Adams, Sr., Legacy

Juan Bautista, Sr., Western Hills

Cameron Bigler, Soph., Grapevine

Cameron Brantley, Sr., Birdville

Logan Chamberlain, Sr., Midlothian

Ryan Garza, Sr., Birdville

Garrett Garvin, Soph., Midlothian Heritage

Octavio Gonzalez, Sr., Crowley

Ethan Feldman, Sr., Birdville

Jasub Flores, Soph., Lamar

Nate Kopetsky, Jr., Sam Houston

Jose Levario, Sr., Diamond Hill-Jarvis

Roberto Lopez, Sr., Bowie

Angel Martinez, Jr., Martin

Jorge Martinez, Jr., Summit

Juan Mendoza, Sr., Paschal

Oabona Moncho, Sr., Central

Cody McCauley, Jr., Grapevine

Martin Munoz, Sr., Polytechnic

Rolando Nieto, Sr., Waxahachie

Cole O’Haugherty, Sr., Carroll

Brian Pena, Sr., North Side

Fernando Plata, Sr., Birdville

Gustavo Puente, Soph., Eastern Hills

Alexis Ruiz, Sr., Paschal

Hudson Samo, Sr., Benbrook

Osvaldo Sanchez, Jr., Bowie

Andy Stretch, Sr., Arlington

Oscar Villegas, Jr., Eastern Hills

Arron Young, Jr., Midlothian

Jeremy Zackary, Sr., Birdville

Defenders

Matt DeWitt, Jr., Keller

Matthew Dieb, Soph., Summit

Dylan Dierking, Sr., Central

Bryson Guinn, Sr., Birdville

Ryan Hay, Jr., Waxahachie

Will Johnson, Jr., Kennedale

Victor Martinez, Sr., Lake Ridge

Austin Meza, Jr., Summit

Alfonso Morales, Sr., South Hills

Edgar Nava, Sr., Waxahachie

Nick Quevedo, Soph., Azle

Fernando Sanchez, Jr., Everman

Adrian Vasquez, Sr., Fossil Ridge

Rene Veloz, Jr., Crowley

Goal Keepers

Jason Arevalo, Sr., Bowie

Aaron Avelar, Sr., Arlington Heights

Casey Carroll, Sr., Lake Worth

Fernando Cisneros, Sr., Everman

Andy Guzman, Sr., Timberview

Alex Heinle, Sr., Burleson

Kollin Koethe, Sr., Midlothian Heritage

Oliver Placencia, Jr., Fossil Ridge

Harrison Pustilnik, Jr., Carroll

Alvaro Salazar, Sr., Castleberry

Leo Vasquez, Sr., Cleburne

Sergio Velazquez, Soph., Grapevine