Sam Houston’s Jose Ortiz named Texas Gatorade Player of the Year

Arlington Sam Houston’s Jose Ortiz capped off a memorable freshman season after being named Texas Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
@SamTexanSoccer Congrats Jose Ortiz on being named the 2016-2017 Gatorade Boys' Soccer Player of the Year in Texas! #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/NwOQDnPKl0— Hudl (@Hudl) June 12, 2017
Congrats to the goal-scoring duo named #txhssoccer @Gatorade Players of the Year! for Diana & Jose! #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/7QN8jgTfqI— Texas UIL (@uiltexas) June 26, 2017
Ortiz was District 4-6A MVP, a first-team all state pick, scored 30 goals with eight assists and the Texans were Class 6A state runner ups.
Oh, and he was named Star-Telegram player of the year - again, all as a freshman.
“There were a bunch of great players here,” Ortiz said in May. “I didn’t even know if I would start, but thanks to my work ethic and everything I did, coach believed in me and started me. Everything went well this year. I just gave it my best.”
From the freshman...Sam up 2-1 in the 45th minute pic.twitter.com/pOVBO1hxuo— dfw varsity (@dfwvarsity) April 8, 2017
