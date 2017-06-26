Sam Houston's Jose Ortiz (15) crosses in front of Hebron's Diego Hernandez (23) as Sam Houston played Hebron in a 6A Region 1 Finals Soccer game at Dragon Stadium Saturday April 08, 2017.
Boys Soccer

June 26, 2017 2:48 PM

Sam Houston’s Jose Ortiz named Texas Gatorade Player of the Year

By Brian Gosset

Arlington Sam Houston’s Jose Ortiz capped off a memorable freshman season after being named Texas Gatorade Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

Ortiz was District 4-6A MVP, a first-team all state pick, scored 30 goals with eight assists and the Texans were Class 6A state runner ups.

Oh, and he was named Star-Telegram player of the year - again, all as a freshman.

“There were a bunch of great players here,” Ortiz said in May. “I didn’t even know if I would start, but thanks to my work ethic and everything I did, coach believed in me and started me. Everything went well this year. I just gave it my best.”

