Area soccer teams seek state-title magic

After a 14-week season that spanned sub-freezing temperatures through the howling winds of spring, three local teams will make the three-hour drive down to Georgetown this week with hopes of bringing back their first-ever UIL state soccer titles.
The Fort Worth area has never produced three state champions in a single year. Only once before did two return home with trophies: Granbury boys and Colleyville Heritage girls in 1999.
Kennedale has carried the torch for Tarrant County lately, earning consecutive 4A girls titles in 2015 and 2016. Will any of this year’s finalists – Arlington Sam Houston boys, Keller and Aledo girls – be the next to make history?
All games are at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown. Here’s a preview of the Class 6A and 5A brackets:
BOYS
Class 6A Semifinals
Arlington Houston (21-2-2) vs. Pasadena Dobie (20-2-4), 5 p.m. Friday
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln (30-3-1) vs. Dallas Jesuit (20-3-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Final: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Notable: Sam Houston makes its second appearance in three years at state, while Pasadena Dobie is in Georgetown for the first time. Both teams have scored 13 goals in the postseason while allowing four. Juarez-Lincoln is also in its first state tournament. The Huskies have posted four shutouts in their five playoff matches. Jesuit has been to the state tournament twice before: in 2006 and 2010. The Rangers have also posted four clean sheets in the postseason, winning each by a 2-0 score.
Class 5A Semifinals
Frisco Wakeland (20-4-1) vs. Wichita Falls (16-2-6), 5 p.m. Thursday
Brownsville Lopez (16-3-1) vs. Waller (21-5-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Final: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Notable: Wakeland is making its fourth state tournament appearance since 2010 and third in the last four years. The Wolverines were runners-up last season and have outscored opponents 18-2 in the playoffs this year. Wichita Falls is in Georgetown for the first time. The Coyotes won all five of their playoff matches by one goal. Lopez is making its fifth state tournament appearance and third in the past four seasons. The Lobos have allowed just one goal in the postseason while scoring 12. Like Wichita Falls, Waller is in its first state tournament and has won all its playoff games by one-goal margins.
GIRLS
Class 6A Semifinals
Keller (21-2-2) vs. Pflugerville Hendrickson (17-4-4), 9:30 a.m. Friday
Austin Vandegrift (19-1-4) vs. Katy Tompkins (18-4-3), noon Friday
Final: 4 p.m. Saturday
Notable: Three of the four teams are making their first-ever appearance in the state tournament. Austin Vandergrift is the exception; the Vipers are in Georgetown for the third time in four seasons. They won the 4A (now 5A) title in 2014. Keller hasn’t lost a game since Jan. 17. Pflugerville Hendrickson started the season just 1-3-3, but closed out going 16-1-1. Katy Tompkins is the only of the four finalists that didn’t win its district, finishing runner-up in District 19-6A.
Class 5A Semifinals
Dallas Highland Park (25-0) vs. Boerne Champion (16-8-2), 9:30 a.m. Thursday
Leander Rouse (20-1-4) vs. Aledo (21-3-3), noon Thursday
Final: 11 a.m. Thursday
Notable: Highland Park is in its fifth state tournament in six years, having won the title in 2012 and finishing runner-up three other times. Boerne Champion returns to the state tournament after appearances in 2009-10. The Chargers’ eight losses are the most of any team in the state tournament other than 4A Athens’ 10. Leander Rouse is making its first state tournament appearance. The Raiders didn’t allow a goal through the playoffs until a 3-2 victory over College Station in the Region III final. Aledo, also making its first-ever state tournament appearance, hasn’t allowed a goal since the bi-district round, outscoring opponents 17-0 in that span.
