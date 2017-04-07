South Hills boys eliminated in regional semifinal

El Paso De Valle 2, FW South Hills 0
The Conquistadores (20-3-1) scored twice a minute apart late in the second half of this 5A Region I semifinal at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.
Jorge Romero struck first in the 29th minute with a shot from about six yards, after a pass from Jose Vizcarra on left sideline. A minute later, Vizcarra finished off Santiago Reyes’ cross from close range to double the lead.
The Scorpions (20-6-1) had a couple chances early in the second half on counter attacks, but they were outshot 19-4 in the match.
“We’re extremely young so experience is huge, and hopefully we can take advantage of it next year,” South Hills coach Steve Andrews said. “You run into some monster teams, and this is one. They got too many chances. We were very lucky in the first half we didn’t get tattooed.”
Del Valle advances to face either Wichita Falls High School or EL Paso Bel Air in Saturday’sregional final.
Zach Duncan
