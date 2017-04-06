Soccer regional playoffs are heavy on Tarrant County talent

Soccer teams good enough and/or lucky enough to have survived three rounds of playoff games will come together this weekend for regional tournaments, winners of which can pack their bags for the UIL state tournament in Georgetown next week.
Both the Class 6A Region I boys and girls tournaments will have a distinctly local flair.
In fact, given that all four boys teams are from the Tarrant County area, the UIL moved the boys tournament from its planned host site in Midland to Dragon Stadium in Southlake. Three of the four 6A girls teams (which are still traveling to Midland) are based nearby.
Half the girls teams in the 5A Region I and Region II tournaments have local ties, while Fort Worth South Hills carries the torch for Tarrant County in the boys Class 5A.
GIRLS
Class 6A
Region I
At Grande Communications Stadium, Midland
▪ Keller (20-2-2) vs. FM Marcus (16-2-2), 2 p.m. Friday
▪ Wolfforth Frenship (22-2) vs. Southlake Carroll (20-1-2), 4 p.m. Friday
Final: Noon, Saturday
Notable: None of these teams advanced to regionals last year. Carroll, which has outscored playoff opponents 12-2, was here in 2015, while Keller advanced to this round in 2014. Frenship has yet to allow a postseason goal. Marcus beat Carroll in the 2016 area round.
Class 5A
Region I
At Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls
▪ Grapevine (20-3) vs. Lubbock Monterey (26-0-1), 3 p.m. Friday
▪ Aledo (19-3-3) vs. El Paso Andress (18-7-1), 5:30 p.m., Friday
Final: 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Notable: Grapevine was 5A state runner-up last season, losing the title game to Frisco Centennial on penalty kicks. The Mustangs survived a shootout in the area round this season. Andress, a fourth-place finisher, is a late addition because El Paso High was reported to have an ineligible player. Aledo has outscored opponents 15-2 in the playoffs, outdone only by Monterey’s 20-2 output.
Region II
At Standridge Stadium, Carrollton
▪ Mansfield Lake Ridge (17-4-2) vs. Highland Park (23-0), 10 a.m. Friday
▪ Mansfield Legacy (20-2-1) vs. Prosper (26-0-1), 1 p.m. Friday
Final: 10 a.m. Saturday
Notable: Lake Ridge and Legacy are back in the regional tournament for the third consecutive season, with both still looking for their first victory in this round. Highland Park is ranked No. 1 in the nation by TopDrawerSoccer.com. Prosper eliminated 2016 state champ Frisco Centennial to get to regionals.
Class 4A
Region I
At Birdville ISD FA/AC, North Richland Hills
▪ Mineral Wells (12-11-1) vs. Kennedale (21-1-1), 11 a.m. Friday
▪ Stephenville (21-4) vs. Melissa (19-3-1), 1 p.m. Friday
Final: 11 a.m. Saturday
Notable: Kennedale is in search of its third consecutive state title. A 3-1 playoff tune-up loss to Grapevine last month is the Wildcats’ only defeat since January 2016. That’s a 40-1-1 run. Kennedale beat Melissa 2-1 in January.
BOYS
Class 6A
Region I
At Dragon Stadium, Southlake
▪ Arlington Sam Houston (18-2-2) vs. Lewisville (16-6-2), 2 p.m. Friday
▪ Arlington Bowie (13-8) vs. Hebron (17-3-2), 4:30 p.m. Friday
Final: 3 p.m. Saturday
Notable: Sam Houston is here for the second time in three seasons; Bowie, which finished behind the Texans in 4-6A, is here for the first time in the program’s history. Sam Houston hasn’t surrendered a goal in the playoffs. Lewisville and Hebron missed the 2016 playoffs.
Class 5A
Region I
At Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls
▪ EP Del Valle (19-3-1) vs. FW South Hills (20-5-1), 10 a.m. Friday
▪ Wichita Falls (13-2-6) vs. EP Bel Air (16-3-1), 12:30 p.m. Friday
Final: 10 a.m. Saturday
Notable: It’s the first trip to the regional tournament for South Hills, which has outscored playoff teams 9-2. Bel Air is in the regional tournament for the third consecutive season. Del Valle is the only of the four that wasn’t a district champion, finishing behind Bel Air in 2-5A.
