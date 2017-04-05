Bowie, Sam Houston and South Hills boys advance

Arlington Bowie continued its unprecedented boys soccer Class 6A playoff run with a 2-1 victory Tuesday at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland.
Following a scoreless first half, Roberto Lopez got Bowie (13-8) on the board from a set piece in the 49th minute. Alistair Person made it 2-0 after beating three defenders on the dribble in the 62nd minute. Franklin scored four minutes later to get within a goal, but the Vols held off the Cougars for the final 14 minutes.
Arlington Sam Houston 3, El Paso Coronado 1
The Texans weathered windy conditions in Odessa to reach its second regional tournament in three years. Freshman Jose Ortiz opened the scoring for the Texans (18-2-2), finding the net a half-hour into the match. Junior Jason Ramirez found himself on a breakaway in the 52nd minute and cashed in to put Sam Houston safely ahead at 2-0. Senior Maranata Dadet added an insurance goal with about 17 minutes left, assisted by Jason Ramirez.
Fort Worth South Hills 2, Birdville 1
Mario Banegas gave the Scorpions (20-4-1) the lead seven minutes into the game, and Javier Almanza doubled the South Hills lead in the second half before Birdville (21-3-2) pulled one back later in the second half.
Argyle 3, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 2 (OT)
Gage Haltom came off the bench to score the game winner for Argyle in overtime. Diamond Hill-Jarvis got two goals from Jose Levario, including one seven minutes into the game. His second in the 56th minute gave evened the match at 2-2.
Wichita Falls 1, Aledo 0
The Coyotes ended Aledo’s season with a first-half goal by Alex Ramirez. A defensive turnover by Aledo (17-6) in the 35th minute led to the game’s only score.
Girls
Keller 2, Mansfield 1
A.K. Ward stuffed home a loose ball with 5.9 seconds remaining to send the Indians (20-2-2) past the Tigers (19-3-1) at Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex. The game was scoreless at halftime before Makenna Pate put Keller ahead in the 47th minute. Hannah Webb answered for Mansfield with a dazzling individual effort six minutes later. With time winding down and Keller pressing, Ward beat the Tigers’ defense to a ball on the back post for the game-winner.
Mansfield Lake Ridge 4, Red Oak 1
The Eagles scored four minutes in and never looked back, earning a third straight regional tournament. Lake Ridge scored again in the first half before Red Oak pulled one back in the second half. The Eagles added insurance goals seven minutes and two minutes from time.
Grapevine 4, Wichita Falls Rider 1
The Mustangs took advantage of Rider mistakes to punch their ticket to the regional tournament. Rider scored first in the 47th minute before Sophie Smith answered for Grapevine (19-3) 10 minutes later. A pair of Raiders own goals made the difference. Taylor Dellosso sealed it with a goal two minutes from time.
Mansfield Legacy 2, Joshua 0 (OT)
The Broncos scored a goal in each overtime period.
Aledo 5, Denton 0
Aledo netted three times in the first half before adding a pair in the second half.
