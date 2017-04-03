Kennedale girls advance; Hebron boys deny Carroll late

Kennedale rallied behind a pair of Eryka McIntyre goals to earn a berth in this weekend’s Class 4A girls regional tournament by knocking off Midlothian Heritage 2-1 on Monday at Mansfield’s R.L. Anderson Stadium.
The two-time defending state champion meets Wylie or Mineral Wells on Friday at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex in North Richland Hills.
Heritage (20-4-3) opened the scoring in the 15th minute. Logan Ybarra served a corner kick to Vicky Reyes and the Jaguars were up 1-0.
Kennedale (21-0-1) answered just over 10 minutes later when Hanna Biles fed McIntyre for the first of her two goals. The second came just under 10 minutes from time, this one a left-footed blast from about 10 yards out into the far back corner of the net. It was McIntyre’s 30th goal of the season and came via a long ball from Bailey Crowley.
Melissa 4, Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0
Melissa broke open a close match with two goals early in the second half to defeat Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis (13-10-1) in a 4A girls Region I quarterfinal.
Gillian Stopinski found the net nine minutes into the game and it was the only scoring in the first half.
The Cardinals (18-3-1) scored twice in the first five minutes of the second half. First it was Amanda Kocsis, and then the first of Kendall Bates’ two goals, to take a commanding 3-0 lead. Bates struck again in the 69th minute to complete the scoring.
Melissa meets the Brownwood–Stephenville winner Friday at the Birdville Fine Arts/Athletic Complex.
Hebron 1, Southlake Carroll 0
The teams played scoreless for more than 79 minutes, but the Hawks snatched victory with just 16 seconds remaining. Caleb Meyer served a corner kick that Landon Gibson converted into the game-winner for Hebron.
It was the third meeting of the year between the teams. Hebron (17-3-2) won the first meeting 2-1, while Southlake Carroll (17-4-3) defeated the Hawks 4-1 just two weeks ago.
