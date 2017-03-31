Girls soccer playoffs: Undefeated Kennedale girls advance in Class 4A

The Kennedale girls team scored three goals in a four-minute span in the first half to continue its march back to Georgetown for the state tournament with a resounding 5-0 defeat of Celina in a Class 4A area-round match at Dragon Stadium in Southlake.
Alondra Olmos, Eryka McIntyre and Baylee Gow scored the first three goals for the Wildcats (20-0-1). McIntyre scored again just a minute into the second half before Cara Hunt later made it 5-0.
In other area-round playoff games Friday:
Girls
Keller 5, Midland 0: The Indians (19-2-2) scored three times in the first half to take control against the Bulldogs at Shotwell Stadium in Abilene. Berklee Peters scored twice for the Indians while Ally Floth, Makenna Pate and Gabriella Coleman each added a goal. AK Ward had a pair of assists, and goalkeeper Mason Rodusky recorded her 13th shutout of the season.
Southlake Carroll 5, Belton 1: The Dragons (19-1-2) got two goals each from Sydney Nobles and Ally Griffin to storm past Belton. Taylor Tufts added a fifth goal in the second half. Belton avoided the shutout with a goal nine minutes from time.
Grapevine 2, Wichita Falls 1 (PK): The Mustangs survived by being flawless from the penalty spot. Grapevine led 1-0 at halftime before Wichita Falls tied the game at 1-1 in the second half. Neither team could score in overtime and the shootout was tied 5-5 after the first round of penalties before Grapevine finally prevailed 7-6.
Mansfield 4, Odessa 1: The Tigers (19-2-1) opened a two-goal lead in the first 20 minutes and never let Odessa back in it. Mansfield struck again with 15 minutes left in the second half to make it 3-0 before each team netted late for the final score.
Franklin 2, Arlington Martin 0: El Paso Franklin took advantage of strong winds at Grande Communications Stadium in Midland to take an early lead, scoring in the 14th minute. Franklin doubled its advantage midway through the first half. Martin (13-7-3) couldn’t take advantage of the wind in the second half, as neither team could manage a goal.
Aledo 7, Richland 0: Aledo rolled to a 5-0 halftime lead before adding two more goals in the second half. The Bearcats (18-3-3) face Denton in the next round.
Wichita Falls Rider 2, Fort Worth Arlington Heights 0: Rider ended Heights’ season for the second consecutive year.
Boys
Arlington Sam Houston 3, El Paso Socorro 0: Texans freshman Jose Ortiz found th net with a penalty kick about five minutes into the second half, then added a second goal about 15 minutes later on an assist from Sergio Martinez to make it 2-0. Late in the game, Martinez added a goal of his own.
Arlington Bowie 2, El Paso Montwood 0 (OT): The Volunteers (12-8) struck twice in overtime, with goals from Roberto Lopez and Oscar Calderon. Bowie meets Fort Worth Paschal or El Paso Franklin in the regional quarterfinal.
Fort Worth South Hills 3, Denton Ryan 0: Alfonso Morales broke open a scoreless contest with a goal late in the first half. Ramon Ramirez doubled South Hills’ lead with about 26 minutes remaining and the Scorpions (19-4-1) got a deflected goal just four minutes later for the final margin.
Diamond Hill-Jarvis 9, Melissa 0: A hat trick from Jose Levario helped fueled the Eagles. Levario opened the scoring just two minutes in.
El Paso Coronado 2, Arlington Lamar 1 (PK): Lamar’s season came to an end in a shootout after the game finished 1-1 in regulation.
