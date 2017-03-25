Friday’s UIL soccer playoff scores

GIRLS
CLASS 6A
Bi-District Region I
Mansfield 4, Abilene 2
Odessa 3, EP Socorro 1
Keller 3, Arlington Lamar 1
Midland 1, EP El Dorado 0
San Angelo Central 4, Irving MacArthur 0
Flower Mound Marcus 3, Plano West 0
Duncanville Copperas Cove
Allen 2, Nelson 0
Wolfforth Frenship 5, EP Eastwood 0
Keller Timber Creek 2, Arlington 1
EP Franklin 1, Odessa Permian 0 (4-2 PKs)
Arlington Martin 3, Keller Central 1
Hebron 2, Plano 1
Irving Nimitz 2, Waco Midway 1
Southlake Carroll 2, McKinney Boyd 1 OT
Belton 4, Cedar Hill 1
CLASS 5A
Bi-District Region I
Lubbock Monterey 9, Amarillo Palo Duro 1
EP Burges vs Canutillo, 7 p.m. Saturday
Lubbock Cooper 2, Amarillo Caprock 1 (3-2 PKs)
EP Del Valle vs EP Chapin, 7:30 p.m. Fri.
Grapevine 3, Trimble Tech 0
Wichita Falls 1, Eaton 0
Arlington Heights 3, Colleyville Heritage 1
Wichita Falls Rider 4, Justin Northwest 1
EP Bel Air vs. EP Andress, 9 a.m. Saturday
Amarillo 3, San Angelo Lake View 2
El Paso vs. EP Eastlake
Canyon Randall 1, Lubbock Coronado 0 (5-4 PKs)
Aledo 3, Denton Ryan 2
Richland 1, South Hills 0
Denton 6, Boswell 3
Birdville 2, Western Hills 0
Bi-District Region II
Molina vs. Spruce
Red Oak 4, Burleson Centennial 0
Samuell vs. Wilson
Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, Cleburne 0
Hallsville vs. Forney
Frisco Wakeland 1, McKinney North 0
Highland Park 5, Longview Pine Tree 0
Carrollton Creekview (15-4-1) vs. Frisco Lone Star
Mansfield Legacy 3, Granbury 0
Hillcrest vs. Sunset
Joshua 1, Midlothian 0
Dal. Adams vs. Kimball
Prosper (22-0-1) vs. Frisco Heritage
Mesquite Poteet 3, Texarkana Texas High 0
Frisco Centennial (13-2-3) vs. Little Elm
Sulphur Springs vs. Royse City
CLASS 4A
Bi-District Region I
Wylie vs. Decatur
Clint vs. Lubbock Estacado
Mineral Wells 3, WF Hirschi 0
Pampa vs. Mountain View
Midlothian Heritage vs. Lake Worth
Argyle bye
Kennedale 12, Life Oak Cliff 1
Celina bye
Borger bye
Bridgeport vs. Brownwood
San Elizario bye
Burburnett vs. Stephenville
Anna bye
Diamond Hill-Jarvis 4, Waxahachie Life 1
Melissa bye
Alvarado at Castleberry, 2 p.m. Saturday
BOYS
CLASS 6A
Bi-District Region I
Arlington Sam Houston 2, Keller Central 0
EP Socorro 2, Odessa 0
Arlington Lamar 3, Abilene 2 (3-1 PKs)
EP Coronado 2, Midland 1
Belton vs. Nimitz, Saturday
Marcus vs. Allen
Duncanville 6, Waco Midway 0
Lewisville 2, Plano West 0
EP Franklin 2, Midland Lee 1
Paschal 2, Fossil Ridge 1 (5-4 PKs)
EP Montwood vs. Amarillo Tascosa
Arlington Bowie 4, Keller 1
Carroll 3, McKinney Boyd 2 (4-2 PKs)
Grand Prairie vs. Killeen Harker Heights
Hebron vs. Plano East
Irving 3, San Angelo Central 1
CLASS 5A
Bi-District Region I
Amarillo Palo Duro 3, Abilene Cooper 2
El Paso vs. EP Eastlake
Amarillo vs. San Angelo Lake View
EP Del Valle vs. EP Irvin
Birdville 6, Trimble Tech 0
Wichita Falls Rider 3, Northwest 0
South Hills 4, Grapevine 1
Denton Ryan 1, Saginaw Boswell 0
EP Bel Air vs. EP Austin
Amarillo Caprock vs. Lubbock
EP Andress vs. Clint Horizon
Lubbock Monterey vs. Dumas
Aledo 3, Sherman 2
Arlington Heights 2, Polytechnic 0
Wichita Falls 2, Brewer 0 OT
North Side 5, Carter-Riverside 2
Bi-District Region II
Dal. Adams vs. Dal. Kimball, 12:30 p.m. Sat., Sprague Stadium
Midlothian 2, Burleson 0
Dallas Conrad 4, Dallas Adamson 1
Crowley 2, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0
Mount Pleasant vs. Forney
Frisco Lone Star (13-4-1) vs. Carrollton Creekview
Lucas Lovejoy vs. Sulphur Springs
Prosper (15-2-2) vs. Frisco Centennial (11-8-0)
Cleburne 2, Waxahachie 0
Dal. Hillcrest vs. Dal. Sunset (10-5-4)
Mansfield Summit 1, Everman 0
Dal. Wilson vs. Dal. Jefferson
Frisco Heritage 2, Carrollton Turner 1
Mesquite Poteet (10-1-9) vs. Marshall
Frisco Wakeland (15-4-1) vs. Carrollton Smith
Longview Pine Tree (12-5-2) vs. Highland Park (10-6-5)
CLASS 4A
Bi-District Region I
Abilene Wylie vs. Burkburnett
Clint vs. Lubb. Estacado
Bridgeport vs. Brownwood
Borger vs. EP Mountain View
Life Oak Cliff 2, Kennedale 0
Gainesville bye
Castleberry 6, Waxahachie Life 1
Anna bye
Pampa bye
Decatur vs. Mineral Wells
San Elizario bye
Stephenville vs. WF Hirschi
Melissa bye
Dia. Hill-Jarvis 2, Midlothian Heritage 1 OT
Argyle bye
Alvarado 5, Benbrook 2
