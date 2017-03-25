Boys Soccer

March 25, 2017 1:06 AM

Friday’s UIL soccer playoff scores

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

Bi-District Region I

Mansfield 4, Abilene 2

Odessa 3, EP Socorro 1

Keller 3, Arlington Lamar 1

Midland 1, EP El Dorado 0

San Angelo Central 4, Irving MacArthur 0

Flower Mound Marcus 3, Plano West 0

Duncanville Copperas Cove

Allen 2, Nelson 0

Wolfforth Frenship 5, EP Eastwood 0

Keller Timber Creek 2, Arlington 1

EP Franklin 1, Odessa Permian 0 (4-2 PKs)

Arlington Martin 3, Keller Central 1

Hebron 2, Plano 1

Irving Nimitz 2, Waco Midway 1

Southlake Carroll 2, McKinney Boyd 1 OT

Belton 4, Cedar Hill 1

CLASS 5A

Bi-District Region I

Lubbock Monterey 9, Amarillo Palo Duro 1

EP Burges vs Canutillo, 7 p.m. Saturday

Lubbock Cooper 2, Amarillo Caprock 1 (3-2 PKs)

EP Del Valle vs EP Chapin, 7:30 p.m. Fri.

Grapevine 3, Trimble Tech 0

Wichita Falls 1, Eaton 0

Arlington Heights 3, Colleyville Heritage 1

Wichita Falls Rider 4, Justin Northwest 1

EP Bel Air vs. EP Andress, 9 a.m. Saturday

Amarillo 3, San Angelo Lake View 2

El Paso vs. EP Eastlake

Canyon Randall 1, Lubbock Coronado 0 (5-4 PKs)

Aledo 3, Denton Ryan 2

Richland 1, South Hills 0

Denton 6, Boswell 3

Birdville 2, Western Hills 0

Bi-District Region II

Molina vs. Spruce

Red Oak 4, Burleson Centennial 0

Samuell vs. Wilson

Mansfield Lake Ridge 3, Cleburne 0

Hallsville vs. Forney

Frisco Wakeland 1, McKinney North 0

Highland Park 5, Longview Pine Tree 0

Carrollton Creekview (15-4-1) vs. Frisco Lone Star

Mansfield Legacy 3, Granbury 0

Hillcrest vs. Sunset

Joshua 1, Midlothian 0

Dal. Adams vs. Kimball

Prosper (22-0-1) vs. Frisco Heritage

Mesquite Poteet 3, Texarkana Texas High 0

Frisco Centennial (13-2-3) vs. Little Elm

Sulphur Springs vs. Royse City

CLASS 4A

Bi-District Region I

Wylie vs. Decatur

Clint vs. Lubbock Estacado

Mineral Wells 3, WF Hirschi 0

Pampa vs. Mountain View

Midlothian Heritage vs. Lake Worth

Argyle bye

Kennedale 12, Life Oak Cliff 1

Celina bye

Borger bye

Bridgeport vs. Brownwood

San Elizario bye

Burburnett vs. Stephenville

Anna bye

Diamond Hill-Jarvis 4, Waxahachie Life 1

Melissa bye

Alvarado at Castleberry, 2 p.m. Saturday

BOYS

CLASS 6A

Bi-District Region I

Arlington Sam Houston 2, Keller Central 0

EP Socorro 2, Odessa 0

Arlington Lamar 3, Abilene 2 (3-1 PKs)

EP Coronado 2, Midland 1

Belton vs. Nimitz, Saturday

Marcus vs. Allen

Duncanville 6, Waco Midway 0

Lewisville 2, Plano West 0

EP Franklin 2, Midland Lee 1

Paschal 2, Fossil Ridge 1 (5-4 PKs)

EP Montwood vs. Amarillo Tascosa

Arlington Bowie 4, Keller 1

Carroll 3, McKinney Boyd 2 (4-2 PKs)

Grand Prairie vs. Killeen Harker Heights

Hebron vs. Plano East

Irving 3, San Angelo Central 1

CLASS 5A

Bi-District Region I

Amarillo Palo Duro 3, Abilene Cooper 2

El Paso vs. EP Eastlake

Amarillo vs. San Angelo Lake View

EP Del Valle vs. EP Irvin

Birdville 6, Trimble Tech 0

Wichita Falls Rider 3, Northwest 0

South Hills 4, Grapevine 1

Denton Ryan 1, Saginaw Boswell 0

EP Bel Air vs. EP Austin

Amarillo Caprock vs. Lubbock

EP Andress vs. Clint Horizon

Lubbock Monterey vs. Dumas

Aledo 3, Sherman 2

Arlington Heights 2, Polytechnic 0

Wichita Falls 2, Brewer 0 OT

North Side 5, Carter-Riverside 2

Bi-District Region II

Dal. Adams vs. Dal. Kimball, 12:30 p.m. Sat., Sprague Stadium

Midlothian 2, Burleson 0

Dallas Conrad 4, Dallas Adamson 1

Crowley 2, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0

Mount Pleasant vs. Forney

Frisco Lone Star (13-4-1) vs. Carrollton Creekview

Lucas Lovejoy vs. Sulphur Springs

Prosper (15-2-2) vs. Frisco Centennial (11-8-0)

Cleburne 2, Waxahachie 0

Dal. Hillcrest vs. Dal. Sunset (10-5-4)

Mansfield Summit 1, Everman 0

Dal. Wilson vs. Dal. Jefferson

Frisco Heritage 2, Carrollton Turner 1

Mesquite Poteet (10-1-9) vs. Marshall

Frisco Wakeland (15-4-1) vs. Carrollton Smith

Longview Pine Tree (12-5-2) vs. Highland Park (10-6-5)

CLASS 4A

Bi-District Region I

Abilene Wylie vs. Burkburnett

Clint vs. Lubb. Estacado

Bridgeport vs. Brownwood

Borger vs. EP Mountain View

Life Oak Cliff 2, Kennedale 0

Gainesville bye

Castleberry 6, Waxahachie Life 1

Anna bye

Pampa bye

Decatur vs. Mineral Wells

San Elizario bye

Stephenville vs. WF Hirschi

Melissa bye

Dia. Hill-Jarvis 2, Midlothian Heritage 1 OT

Argyle bye

Alvarado 5, Benbrook 2

Boys Soccer

