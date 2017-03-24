Hat trick propels Lake Ridge soccer girls; Paschal boys win on penalties

The Mansfield Lake Ridge girls beat Cleburne 3-0 on Celia Duarte’s hat trick.
Duarte struck three times in a 20-minute span in the second half and now has 14 goals on the season. Eagles’ keeper Brooke Lampe had six saves in the shutout.
Mansfield 4, Abilene 2: Jaci Rozear had a hat trick for the Tigers, who stretched a 1-1 game into a 4-1 lead before the Eagles added a late goal.
Arlington Heights 3, Colleyville Heritage 0: The Yellow Jackets broke open a scoreless game shortly after halftime with goals from three different players. Sasha Trejo netted the first, followed by Cheyenne Montet and Myca Crum. Stephanie Gutierrez earned the shutout in net for the Jackets, who face Wichita Falls Rider in the area round.
Kennedale 12, Life Oak Cliff 1: The Wildcats scored eight times in the first half as the two-time defending 4A state champions began their title defense.
Aledo 3, Denton Ryan 2: After trailing 2-1 at halftime, Aledo netted twice in the second half to pull out the victory.
Joshua 1, Midlothian 0: Caylen Wright scored in the 70th minute, assisted by Abril Aguayo. Tatum Sutherland posted her 19th shutout of the season.
Boys
South Hills 4, Grapevine 1: The Scorpions got goals from four different players in a team effort to run past the Mustangs. The Scorpions scored twice in each half.
Mansfield Summit 1, Everman 0: Fourth-seed Summit edged the District 9-5A champions on a second-half goal from Josue Munoz, assisted by Ricky Martinez.
Southlake Carroll 3, McKinney Boyd 2 (PK): The fourth-seed Dragons outlasted District 6-6A champion Boyd through penalty kicks. Harrison Pustilnik made two saves during the shootout for the Dragons.
Crowley 2, Mansfield Lake Ridge 0: The Eagles scored twice in the first half hour and made it stand to earn the program’s first playoff win since 2012. Goals came from Luis Tovar and Jose Hernandez.
Arlington Bowie 4, Keller 1: The Vols continued their surprise season with goals from Brandon Sosa, David Castillo and a pair from Alistair Person. Keller tied the game at 1-1 in the first half before the Volunteers pulled away.
Paschal 2, Keller Fossil Ridge 1 (PK): The Panthers got an early goal in the seventh minute before Fossil Ridge answered through Jonathan Hernandez in the 64th minute. Paschal won the shootout 5-4 to advance.
Comments