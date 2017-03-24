Boys Soccer

March 24, 2017 1:03 AM

Thursday’s UIL soccer playoff scores

By Eric Zarate

GIRLS

CLASS 6A

Bi-District Region I

Abilene at Mansfield, 6 p.m. Friday

EP Socorro vs. Odessa, 4 p.m. Friday, Grande Comm. Stadium, Midland

EP El Dorado vs. Midland, 10 a.m. Friday, Lowrey Field, Lubbock

Keller 3, Arlington Lamar 1

Flower Mound Marcus vs. Plano West, 6 p.m. Friday, The Colony HS

Allen vs. TC Nelson, 7 p.m. Friday, Coppell HS

Wolfforth Frenship vs. EP Eastwood

Keller Timber Creek(19-2-3) 2, Arlington 1

EP Franklin vs. Odessa Permian

Odessa Permian at El Paso Franklin, 4:30 p.m. Friday

Arlington Martin 3, Keller Central 1

Plano vs. Hebron

Irving Nimitz vs. Lewisville

Southlake Carroll 2, McKinney Boyd 1 OT

Belton vs. Cedar Hill, 5:30 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5A

Bi-District Region I

Lubbock Monterey at Amarillo Palo Duro, 5 p.m., Fri.

EP Burges vs Canutillo, 7 p.m. Saturday

Amarillo Caprock vs. Abilene Cooper

EP Del Valle vs EP Chapin, 7:30 p.m. Fri.

Grapevine 3, Trimble Tech 0

Wichita Falls 1, Eaton 0

Arlington Heights vs. Colleyville Heritage, 6 p.m. Friday, Scarborough--Handley Field

Wichita Falls Rider 4, Justin Northwest 1

EP Bel Air vs. EP Andress, 9 a.m. Saturday

Amarillo vs. San Angelo Lake View, noon Friday

El Paso vs. EP Eastlake, 7 p.m. Friday

Lubbock Coronado vs. Canyon Randall, 5 p.m. Friday

Aledo vs. Denton Ryan, 6 p.m. Friday, Denton HS

Richland 1, South Hills 0

Denton 6, Boswell 3

Birdville 2, Western Hills 0

Bi-District

Region II

Molina vs. Spruce, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kincaide Stadium

Red Oak 4, Burleson Centennial 0

Samuell vs. Woodrow Wilson, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Forester Field

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Cleburne, 6 p.m. Friday, Burleson Stadium

Hallsville vs. Forney, 7 p.m. Friday, Mineola

Frisco Wakeland 1, McKinney North 0

Highland Park 5, Longview Pine Tree 0

Carrollton Creekview (15-4-1) vs. Frisco Lone Star, 6 p.m. Fri., Lewisville

Mansfield Legacy 3, Granbury 0

Hillcrest vs. Sunset, 6 p.m. Friday at Sprague Stadium

Joshua vs. Midlothian, 6 p.m. Friday, Kennedale

Dal. Adams vs. Kimball, 6 p.m. Friday, Kincaide Stadium

Prosper (22-0-1) vs. Frisco Heritage, 7 p.m. Friday, McKinney Boyd HS

Mesquite Poteet (17-4-0) vs. Texarkana Texas High, 6 p.m. Fri., Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Frisco Centennial (13-2-3) vs. Little Elm, 6 p.m. Fri., Ron Poe Stadium, MKinney

Sulphur Springs vs. Royse City, 6 p.m. Friday, Princeton

CLASS 4A

Bi-District Region I

Wylie vs. Decatur, Thursday late

Clint vs. Lubbock Estacado, 2:30 p.m. Fri., Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

Wichita Falls Hirschi vs. Mineral Wells, late Thursday

Pampa vs. Mountain View, late Thursday

Midlothian Heritage vs. Lake Worth, late Thursday

Argyle bye

Kennedale vs. Life Oak Cliff, 5 p.m. Friday, Life Waxahachie

Celina bye

Borger bye

Bridgeport vs. Brownwood, 9 p.m. Friday

San Elizario bye

Burburnett vs. Stephenville, 5 p.m. Friday

Anna bye

Diamond Hill-Jarvis 4, Waxahachie Life 1

Melissa bye

Alvarado at Castleberry, 2 p.m. Saturday

BOYS

CLASS 6A

Bi-District Region I

Arlington Sam Houston 2, Keller Central 0

EP Socorro vs. Odessa, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland

Abilene vs. Arlington Lamar, 7 p.m. Fri., Shotwell Stadium, Abilene

EP Coronado 2, Midland 1

Belton vs. Nimitz, Saturday

Marcus vs. Allen, Friday

Duncanville vs. Waco Midway

Plano West vs. Lewisville, 7 p.m. Thursday

Midland Lee vs. EP Franklin

Fossil Ridge vs. Paschal, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saginaw HS

EP Montwood vs. Amarillo Tascosa, late Thursday

Arlington Bowie vs. Keller, 8 p.m. Friday, Birdville FA/AC

Carroll vs. McKinney Boyd , 7 p.m. Friday

Grand Prairie vs. Killeen Harker Heights, 8 p.m. Friday

Hebron vs. Plano East, noon Friday

San Angelo vs. Irving, 4 p.m. Friday

CLASS 5A

Bi-District Region I

Abilene Cooper vs. Amarillo Palo Duro

El Paso vs. EP Eastlake

Amarillo vs. San Angelo Lake View

EP Del Valle vs. EP Irvin

Birdville vs. Trimble Tech, late Thursday

Wichita Falls Rider vs. Northwest, late Thursday

South Hills vs. Grapevine, 6 p.m. Friday, Farrington Field

Denton Ryan vs. Saginaw Boswell, late Thursday

EP Bel Air vs. EP Austin

Amarillo Caprock vs. Lubbock, late Thursday

EP Andress vs. Clint Horizon

Lubbock Monterey vs. Dumas, 5 p.m. Friday

Aledo (15-5) vs. Sherman (8-9-3), 8 p.m. Friday, Denton HS

Arlington Heights (18-5) vs. Polytechnic (11-7-1), 8 p.m. Fri. Scarborough-Handley Field

Wichita Falls vs. Brewer, late Thursday

Carter-Riverside vs. North Side, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Farrington Field

Bi-District

Region II

Dal. Adams vs. Dal. Kimball, 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sprague Stadium

Burleson vs. Midlothian (14-4-3), 7 p.m. Friday, R.L. Anderson Stadium

Dallas Conrad 4, Dallas Adamson 1

Mansfield Lake Ridge vs. Crowley, 8 p.m. Friday, Burleson Stadium

Mount Pleasant vs. Forney, 7 p.m. Friday, Greenville

Frisco Lone Star (13-4-1) vs. Carrollton Creekview, 8 p.m. Friday, Max Goldsmith Stadium, Lewisville

Lovejoy vs. Sulphur Springs, 8 p.m. Friday, Princeton

Prosper (15-2-2) vs. Frisco Centennial (11-8-0), late Thursday

Cleburne 2, Waxahachie 0

Dal. Hillcrest vs. Dal. Sunset (10-5-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sprague Stadium

Everman vs. Mansfield Summit, 6 p.m. Friday, Crowley HS

Dal. Wilson vs. Dal. Jefferson, 7 p.m. Friday, Franklin Stadium

Frisco Heritage 2, Carrollton Turner 1

Mesquite Poteet (10-1-9) vs. Marshall, 7:15 p.m. Friday, Tyler Lee

Frisco Wakeland (15-4-1) vs. Carrollton Smith, late Thursday

Longview Pine Tree (12-5-2) vs. Highland Park (10-6-5), late Thursday

CLASS 4A

Bi-District Region I

Abilene Wylie vs. Burkburnett, Friday

Clint vs. Lubb. Easacado, 5 p.m. Friday

Bridgeport vs. Brownwood, 6 p.m. Friday

Borger vs. EP Mountain View

Life Oak Cliff vs. Kennedale (8-7-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Life Waxahachie

Gainesville bye

Castleberry 6, Waxahachie Life 1

Anna bye

Pampa bye

Decatur vs. Mineral Wells

San Elizario bye

Stephenville vs. WF Hirschi

Melissa bye

Diamond Hill-Jarvis 2, Midlothian Heritage 1 OT

Argyle bye

Alvarado (15-5) vs. Benbrook, 7:45 p.m. Fri., Crowley HS

