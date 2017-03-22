Castleberry soccer teams savor first-year success in UIL Class 4A

3:06 Rangers' Andrew Cashner pitches in minor-league game Pause

2:10 Jurickson Profar returns after WBC and talks about that play

0:36 TCU's Washburn: NIT win huge for seniors

3:05 Recap of the Mavs' 112-87 loss to the Warriors

1:03 TCU's Dixon: Watching four seniors speak to crowd 'one of the best moments of my life.'

0:37 TCU celebrates its NIT trip to New York

2:16 UTA coach Scott Cross on his Mavericks peaking in NIT play

1:52 Burris throws no hitter, Hawks win in five

1:24 UTA guards Kaelon Wilson and Erick Neal talk private jets after 85-69 win over Akron