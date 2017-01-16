Star Telegram Boys Soccer teams and players to watch

Two weeks into the season and we’re already seeing boys soccer in the area circling themselves on the map.
Such area teams like Brewer have already won two tournaments, while Arlington Sam Houston won the 30th annual Duncanville Classic this past weekend.
A lot of good players return that should make for another incredible season. Four return from last year’s all-area super team like Granbury’s Bryce Gentry, Southlake Carroll’s Nat Kajiwara, Summit’s Jovi Munoz and Alvarado’s Trevor Stovall.
Who will be the next Alan Mendoza - last season’s player of the year? And while there were no area teams at the state tournament last season, could this be the year we see one?
Teams to Watch
Arlington Lamar: Offensive and Defensive MVP in 4-6a both are back.
Sam Houston: Texans are No. 4 in state ranks, just won the Duncanville Classic.
Keller Central: Chargers look for deep playoff run led by possibly top goalie in the area in Josh Starkey.
Mansfield Lake Ridge: Lot of experienced returners including Kalon Henson, Brandon Cerda and Andrew Willhoite.
Alvarado: MVP Trevor Stovall and Newcomer Dani Nava return. 2016 regional quarterfinalist.
Diamond Hill-Jarvis: Back-to-back trips to regional quarterfinals for the Eagles. Aldo Rodriguez was district Midfielder MVP.
Byron Nelson: No. 12 in the preseason state poll by TopDrawerSoccer. State champs in 2014.
Southlake Carroll: Dragons jumped up 11 spots to No. 2 in the state this week.
Granbury: Only lost twice last year, but one of the top goalies, Josiah Hall graduated.
Others: Keller, Fossil Ridge, Arlington Bowie, North Crowley, Mansfield, Arlington, Wyatt, Birdville, Summit, Boswell, Grapevine, Azle, Timberview, Legacy, Crowley
Players to Watch
Calvin Herd/Nat Kajiwara, Southlake Carroll: Herd scored 17 goals for the Dragons. District Offensive MVP. Kajiwara added 16 goals.
Nick Davila, Brewer: Second team defender scored twice last week as Bears won EMS tournament. Bears also won Brewer Bear Cave Classic.
Jovi Munoz/Ricky Mendoza-Martinez, Mansfield Summit: Munoz had 20 goals and six assists last season on his way to District MVP honors. Mendoza-Martinez added 12 goals and 18 assists.
Nicko West, Mansfield: District Co-Offensive MVP and was a second-team all-region selection after scoring 11 goals with seven assists.
Trevor Stovall, Alvarado: Made the all area team. Had 10 goals in first four games, including school record five in one game.
Reed Vierling/Quinn Davis, Aledo: Two split time as place kicker for state champion football team.
Bryce Gentry, Granbury: District MVP, all area team and all state pick finished with 26 goals for 23-2-1 Pirates.
Alistair Person, Arlington Bowie: First team all district forward had nine goals for the Vols.
Calum Sutherland, Keller Central: Scored three times in season-opening tournament, game winner vs. No. 3 Brownsville Rivera.
Carlos Flores/Jacob Fazekas, Arlington Lamar: Midwestern State commit was 4-6A Offensive MVP with 12 goals and 15 assists last season. Also made all region. Entered season needing 18 goals for school’s all time scoring record. Fazekas was honorable mention all-state defender. Scored seven goals.
Rigo Gonzalez, FW Paschal: First team all district and all region after scoring 13 goals for the Panthers.
Fernando Cervantes/Eric Boone/Fabian Cruz, Everman: Cervantes was District Newcomer of the Year while Boone (8) and Cruz (7) combined for 15 goals.
Kenny Aryee/Gabe Segovia, Byron Nelson: First teamers combined for 15 goals last season.
Ian Arendse, Grapevine: District Newcomer of the Year.
Merlyn Montiel/Misael Sanchez, FW Polytechnic: Montiel was district MVP with 15 goals. Sanchez, a first teamer, had 17 goals.
Brandon Cerda/Kalon Henson, Lake Ridge: Cerda scored six times, Henson was district utility MVP.
Dario Ramirez, Timberview: First team all district forward last season.
Goalies
Josh Starkey, Keller Central: District Goalie of the Year, TopDrawerSoccer All America Player to Watch.
Justin Snider, Mansfield
Ben Carroll, Arlington
Andrew Willhoite, Lake Ridge
Jason Arevalo, Bowie
Tony Mujdanovic, Brewer
David Llamas, Lamar
Juan Esparza, Colleyville Heritage
Francisco Gonzalez, South Hills
Luis Quintana, Alvarado
