Is this five-star hooper the top player in DFW? He's got competition

Looking for the top 2020 basketball recruit in DFW?

Arlington Bowie High School might be the place to start.

That's where five-star shooting guard Cade Cunningham resides, and a place where college coaches from across the country will be making frequent stops over the next few years.

Cunningham (6-foot-5, 185 pounds), whose older brother Cannen Cunningham was a standout for SMU, is rated as the No. 19 recruit in the country, No. 4 SG, and No. 3 player in Texas, according to 247Sports.com. Rivals.com has him ranked No. 14 nationally.

He still has two seasons to play in high school but already has offers from the likes of Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.

Check out these highlights so you can see for yourself the type of dynamic playmaker he is.

But is he the top player in DFW for the Class of 2020? He very well could be, but he has some competition, namely from fellow five-star R.J. Hampton (Little Elm), who is rated as the No. 3 player in the country by 247.

Hampton, a combo guard, has 11 offers right now and is projected to commit to either Kansas, Duke, or Texas.

Four-star Caleb Lohner (Flower Mound) is also in the conversation. The 6-foot-6, 200 pound SG is the No. 37 player in the country per 247.

One other that could lay claim to the top players in the state is five-star Greg Brown (Austin Vandegrift).