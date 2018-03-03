UIL regionals and TAPPS state high school boys basketball results

UIL STATE PLAYOFFS
CLASS 6A
REGION I
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Allen 73, North Crowley 67
Denton Guyer 58, Odessa Permian 48
REGIONAL FINAL
Allen 40, Denton Guyer 37
REGION II
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Dallas Jesuit 50, Houston Dekaney 47
South Garland 78, Houston Eisenhower 70
REGIONAL FINAL
South Garland 65, Dallas Jesuit 49
REGION III
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Katy Tompkins 97, Deer Park 50
Houston Alief Taylor 58, Houston Math & Science 56 OT
REGIONAL FINAL
Katy Tompkins 60, Houston Alief Taylor 43
REGION IV
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Austin Lake Travis 79, Laredo Alexander 70
Austin Westlake 45, South San Antonio 23
REGIONAL FINAL
Austin Westlake 76, Austin Lake Travis 60
CLASS 5A
REGION I
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Amarillo 51, FW Wyatt 32
Justin Northwest 57, Amarillo Randall 46
REGIONAL FINAL
Justin Northwest 60, Amarillo 56
REGION II
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Midlothian 44, Prosper 40
Lancaster 66, Mount Pleasant 57
REGIONAL FINAL
Midlothian 48, Lancaster 45
REGION III
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Missouri City Elkins 73, Bryan 63
Port Arthur Memorial 66, Whitehouse 43
REGIONAL FINAL
Port Arthur Memorial 67, Missouri City Elkins 58
REGION IV
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Laredo Nixon 84, Austin LBJ 71
San Antonio Alamo Heights 62, San Antonio Harlandale 50
REGIONAL FINAL
San Antonio Alamo Heights 70, Laredo Nixon 33
CLASS 4A
REGION I
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Seminole 60, Midlothian Heritage 57
Abilene Wylie 74, Lubbock Estacado 70
REGIONAL FINAL
Seminole 62, Abilene Wylie 42
REGION II
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Dallas Carter 56, Center 45
Dallas Lincoln 56, Carthage 45
REGIONAL FINAL
Dallas Carter 65, Dallas Lincoln 63
REGION III
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Houston Yates 94, Liberty Hill 68
Silsbee 75, Waco Connally 66
REGIONAL FINAL
Silsbee 120, Houston Yates 103
REGION IV
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
CC West Oso 51, Boerne 45
Somerset 46, Freeport Brazosport 41
REGIONAL FINAL
Somerset 61, CC West Oso 56
CLASS 3A
REGION I
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Bowie 64, Crane 39
Brock 41, Shallowater 39
REGIONAL FINAL
Bowie 54, Brock 47
REGION II
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Edgewood 58, Troup 56
Mount Vernon 58, Kemp 52
REGIONAL FINAL
Mount Vernon 46, Edgewood 35
REGION III
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Jarrell 41, Winnie East Chambers 36
Grandview 60, Kountze 55
REGIONAL FINAL
Grandview 47, Jarrell 44
REGION IV
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Santa Rosa 37, Marion 35
San Antonio Cole 56, Kingsville Santa Gertrudis 41
REGIONAL FINAL
Santa Rosa 80, San Antonio Cole 66
CLASS 2A
REGION I
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Stratford 59, Forsan 44
Stinnett West Texas 67, McCamey 45
REGIONAL FINAL
Stinnett West Texas 56, Stratford 45
REGION II
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Muenster 50, Clarksville 30
Celeste 75, Lindsay 52
REGIONAL FINAL
Muenster 51, Celeste 45
REGION III
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Shelbyville 69, Larue LaPoynor 61 OT
Grapeland 55, Tenaha 53
REGIONAL FINAL
Shelbyville 54, Grapeland 40
REGION IV
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Mumford 49, San Antonio Stacey 41
Thorndale 57, Port Aransas 44
REGIONAL FINAL
Thorndale 46, Mumford 41
CLASS 1A
REGION I
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Nazareth 58, New Home 37
Happy 54, Turkey Valley 50
REGIONAL FINAL
Nazareth 48, Happy 46
REGION II
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Gail Borden County 71, Menard 27
Clyde Eula 71, Imperial Buena Vista 56
REGIONAL FINAL
Gail Borden County 50, Clyde Eula 32
REGION III
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Lipan 69, Saltillo 22
Graford 60, Irving Universal Academy 48
REGIONAL FINAL
Lipan 51, Graford 29
REGION IV
REGIONAL SEMIFINALS
Waelder 52, Oakwood 43
Leggett 67, Laneville 60
REGIONAL FINAL
Leggett 37, Waelder 27
TAPPS STATE TOURNAMENT
CLASS 1A
SEMIFINALS
Granbury North Central Texas 80, Longview Trinity Texas 31
San Antonio Legacy Christian 53, Alamo Macedonian Christian 45
CHAMPIONSHIP
Granbury North Central Texas 67, San Antonio Legacy Christian 50
CLASS 2A
SEMIFINALS
Lubbock All Saints Episcopal 77, Sherman Texoma Christian 62
Conroe Covenant Christian 57, Huntsville Alpha Omega 50
CHAMPIONSHIP
Lubbock All Saints Episcopal 62, Conroe Covenant Christian 41
CLASS 3A
SEMIFINALS
Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 36, Spring Frassati Catholic 30
El Paso Faith Christian 62, Dallas Yavneh 49
CHAMPIONSHIP
El Paso Faith Christian 69, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 40
CLASS 4A
SEMIFINALS
Arlington Grace Prep 74, Colleyville Covenant Christian 67
The Woodlands Christian 79, Sugar Land Logos Prep 64
CHAMPIONSHIP
The Woodlands Christian 79, Arlington Grace Prep 76 2OT
CLASS 5A
SEMIFINALS
Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 73, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal 52
Houston 2nd Baptist 77, San Antonio Saint Mary's Hall 71
CHAMPIONSHIP
Houston 2nd Baptist 60, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 57
CLASS 6A
SEMIFINALS
Houston St. Pius X 68, Dallas Parish Episcopal 64
Tomball Concordia Lutheran 86, Plano Prestonwood Christian 74
CHAMPIONSHIP
Tomball Concordia Lutheran 70, Houston St. Pius X 48
