Granbury North Central Texas Academy coach James Southerland accepts the TAPPS Class 1A state championship trophy following the Pioneers 67-50 win vs. San Antonio Legacy Christian at West HS, Friday March 2, 2018.
Boys Basketball

UIL regionals and TAPPS state high school boys basketball results

By Darren Lauber

March 03, 2018 09:23 AM

UIL STATE PLAYOFFS

CLASS 6A

REGION I

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Allen 73, North Crowley 67

Denton Guyer 58, Odessa Permian 48

REGIONAL FINAL

Allen 40, Denton Guyer 37

REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Dallas Jesuit 50, Houston Dekaney 47

South Garland 78, Houston Eisenhower 70

REGIONAL FINAL

South Garland 65, Dallas Jesuit 49

REGION III

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Katy Tompkins 97, Deer Park 50

Houston Alief Taylor 58, Houston Math & Science 56 OT

REGIONAL FINAL

Katy Tompkins 60, Houston Alief Taylor 43

REGION IV

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Austin Lake Travis 79, Laredo Alexander 70

Austin Westlake 45, South San Antonio 23

REGIONAL FINAL

Austin Westlake 76, Austin Lake Travis 60

CLASS 5A

REGION I

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Amarillo 51, FW Wyatt 32

Justin Northwest 57, Amarillo Randall 46

REGIONAL FINAL

Justin Northwest 60, Amarillo 56

REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Midlothian 44, Prosper 40

Lancaster 66, Mount Pleasant 57

REGIONAL FINAL

Midlothian 48, Lancaster 45

REGION III

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Missouri City Elkins 73, Bryan 63

Port Arthur Memorial 66, Whitehouse 43

REGIONAL FINAL

Port Arthur Memorial 67, Missouri City Elkins 58

REGION IV

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Laredo Nixon 84, Austin LBJ 71

San Antonio Alamo Heights 62, San Antonio Harlandale 50

REGIONAL FINAL

San Antonio Alamo Heights 70, Laredo Nixon 33

CLASS 4A

REGION I

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Seminole 60, Midlothian Heritage 57

Abilene Wylie 74, Lubbock Estacado 70

REGIONAL FINAL

Seminole 62, Abilene Wylie 42

REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Dallas Carter 56, Center 45

Dallas Lincoln 56, Carthage 45

REGIONAL FINAL

Dallas Carter 65, Dallas Lincoln 63

REGION III

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Houston Yates 94, Liberty Hill 68

Silsbee 75, Waco Connally 66

REGIONAL FINAL

Silsbee 120, Houston Yates 103

REGION IV

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CC West Oso 51, Boerne 45

Somerset 46, Freeport Brazosport 41

REGIONAL FINAL

Somerset 61, CC West Oso 56

CLASS 3A

REGION I

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Bowie 64, Crane 39

Brock 41, Shallowater 39

REGIONAL FINAL

Bowie 54, Brock 47

REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Edgewood 58, Troup 56

Mount Vernon 58, Kemp 52

REGIONAL FINAL

Mount Vernon 46, Edgewood 35

REGION III

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Jarrell 41, Winnie East Chambers 36

Grandview 60, Kountze 55

REGIONAL FINAL

Grandview 47, Jarrell 44

REGION IV

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Santa Rosa 37, Marion 35

San Antonio Cole 56, Kingsville Santa Gertrudis 41

REGIONAL FINAL

Santa Rosa 80, San Antonio Cole 66

CLASS 2A

REGION I

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Stratford 59, Forsan 44

Stinnett West Texas 67, McCamey 45

REGIONAL FINAL

Stinnett West Texas 56, Stratford 45

REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Muenster 50, Clarksville 30

Celeste 75, Lindsay 52

REGIONAL FINAL

Muenster 51, Celeste 45

REGION III

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Shelbyville 69, Larue LaPoynor 61 OT

Grapeland 55, Tenaha 53

REGIONAL FINAL

Shelbyville 54, Grapeland 40

REGION IV

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Mumford 49, San Antonio Stacey 41

Thorndale 57, Port Aransas 44

REGIONAL FINAL

Thorndale 46, Mumford 41

CLASS 1A

REGION I

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Nazareth 58, New Home 37

Happy 54, Turkey Valley 50

REGIONAL FINAL

Nazareth 48, Happy 46

REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Gail Borden County 71, Menard 27

Clyde Eula 71, Imperial Buena Vista 56

REGIONAL FINAL

Gail Borden County 50, Clyde Eula 32

REGION III

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Lipan 69, Saltillo 22

Graford 60, Irving Universal Academy 48

REGIONAL FINAL

Lipan 51, Graford 29

REGION IV

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Waelder 52, Oakwood 43

Leggett 67, Laneville 60

REGIONAL FINAL

Leggett 37, Waelder 27

TAPPS STATE TOURNAMENT

CLASS 1A

SEMIFINALS

Granbury North Central Texas 80, Longview Trinity Texas 31

San Antonio Legacy Christian 53, Alamo Macedonian Christian 45

CHAMPIONSHIP

Granbury North Central Texas 67, San Antonio Legacy Christian 50

CLASS 2A

SEMIFINALS

Lubbock All Saints Episcopal 77, Sherman Texoma Christian 62

Conroe Covenant Christian 57, Huntsville Alpha Omega 50

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lubbock All Saints Episcopal 62, Conroe Covenant Christian 41

CLASS 3A

SEMIFINALS

Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 36, Spring Frassati Catholic 30

El Paso Faith Christian 62, Dallas Yavneh 49

CHAMPIONSHIP

El Paso Faith Christian 69, Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills 40

CLASS 4A

SEMIFINALS

Arlington Grace Prep 74, Colleyville Covenant Christian 67

The Woodlands Christian 79, Sugar Land Logos Prep 64

CHAMPIONSHIP

The Woodlands Christian 79, Arlington Grace Prep 76 2OT

CLASS 5A

SEMIFINALS

Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 73, Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal 52

Houston 2nd Baptist 77, San Antonio Saint Mary's Hall 71

CHAMPIONSHIP

Houston 2nd Baptist 60, Cedar Hill Trinity Christian 57

CLASS 6A

SEMIFINALS

Houston St. Pius X 68, Dallas Parish Episcopal 64

Tomball Concordia Lutheran 86, Plano Prestonwood Christian 74

CHAMPIONSHIP

Tomball Concordia Lutheran 70, Houston St. Pius X 48

