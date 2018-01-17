These hoops stars also stand out in other sports. Their coaches love it — mostly

Some skills work in just about any sport.
Strength, speed, agility, coordination and adaptability, for example, will help an athlete in most kinds of competition.
That’s why so many athletes will play two or more sports, and often do it at a very high level.
But what do coaches think about this?
Several area basketball coaches have players who compete in more than one sport — and they see the positives and the negatives.
Grapevine
Players: Spencer Bowers, Chandler Clark and Wade Scott
Other sport: Bowers (golf), Clark (football), Scott (baseball)
Advantages/disadvantages: “I only see playing multiple sports as an advantage,” coach Jeremy Mills said. “Our multiple sport athletes are some of the best competitors we have each year. We highly encourage our athletes here at Grapevine High School to participate in as many sports as they want.”
The disadvantage is that these guys don’t get quite as much time in the gym as our straight basketballers do year round, but they can make up for that with dedication in the summer.
Eaton basketball coach Anthony Howerton
Justin Northwest
Player: Darrell Simpson
Other sport: Football
Advantages/disadvantages: “The advantage is he stays competitive all year,” coach Mike Hatch said of his Oklahoma commit. “He gets coached by coaches with different styles. The disadvantage is that players can fall behind from a skills perspective.”
Haslet Eaton
Players: Ebere Claggett and Logan Nelson
Other sport: Claggett (football), Nelson (cross country)
Advantages/disadvantages: “Both players are good kids and good teammates,” coach Anthony Howerton said. “The advantage of Logan running cross country is that he is tough and well-conditioned. We are a pressing and running-style team, and Logan can play extended minutes without fatiguing.
“Ebere is a physical player and despite his lack of height (6’0) he is one of our top rebounders, using his strength and toughness that he gains from playing football.
“The disadvantage is that these guys don’t get quite as much time in the gym as our straight basketballers do year round, but they can make up for that with dedication in the summer. We keep our facilities open all summer for all of our athletes, and they are good about coming up and getting extra work in.
“They enjoy open gym times and getting on the shooting machine. It is difficult to play multiple sports at the 5A and 6A level, but good athletes who spend the extra time can do so successfully.”
Southlake Carroll
Players: Jack McBride, Dylan Hatton and Blake Smith
Other sport: McBride (baseball), Hatton (baseball), Smith (football)
Advantages/disadvantages: Carroll coach Eric McDade said he and his coaching staff consider it a boon to the Dragons boys basketball team to have two-sport athletes.
“As coaches, we work to support all athletes who participate in other sports besides basketball,” McDade said.
Euless Trinity
Players: Keanu Hill, Taelyn Williams and Marcus Ervin
Other sport: Football
Advantages/disadvantages: “The advantage as a basketball coach is the fact you have high-level athletes that are used to winning and competing at a high level,” coach Mark Villines said. “The disadvantages are simply time in the gym and specific skill development. They need to play in the spring and summer to maintain adequate skills to compete at the varsity level.”
