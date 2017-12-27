This basketball team had to tear up its recipe for success

Watch this TCU alum's girlfriend fix his colorblindness with life-changing Christmas gift

Until two days ago, Drew Curd had never seen TCU's signature purple, or a lot of other colors. Born red-green colorblind, Curd could not differentiate between certain colors, such as blue and purple. For Christmas, his girlfriend gave him a pair of color-correcting glasses that feature lenses that allow colorblind people to see the colors they normally cannot. Watch his reaction, especially when he finally sees the red and orange mascot in the center of his high school football field for the first time.