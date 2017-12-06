These basketball players have their opponents doing a triple-take

When 60 percent of your team on the court has the same birth date, it’s ... unique.
That’s what the Keller Central boys basketball team is experiencing, and it seems to be working out pretty well, too.
It’s not unusual to have siblings, or even twins, on your squad at the same time, but the addition of the Young triplets has the Chargers’ season headed in the right direction.
Brothers Braylen, Bryant and Bryce are identical triplets, but each has a different skill set he brings to the floor. Those talents have brought Central to an 8-3 record in non-district play.
Braylen tends to collect more points, Bryant gets more rebounds, and Bryce is the better ball-handler. That doesn’t prevent the brothers from switching their roles on any given night, though.
“We all have certain styles that make it easy to play together,” Braylen said. “We know where each other will be on the court, too.”
And their Chargers teammates don’t have to worry about not getting their share of the touches.
They say they’re pretty good in working as a full team and the stats seem to prove that out, as players such as Latrell Jossell, Kylil Anderson and Jakobe Kirk, among others, have made solid contributions.
“They coexist well on the team and do a good job of putting aside family matters on the court,” said Central head coach Gerald Sledge. “They’re on a team of 14 brothers.”
One time in a game, an opposing player called out, ‘Get the shooter.’ Another of their teammates responded with, ‘They’re all shooters.’
Bryant Young on how he and his brothers confuse opposing players
The Young boys have been playing since about the age of 4 and they’ve grown up with the sport.
Quite literally, grown up.
Bryant is the tallest at 6-4, but Braylen is 6-3 and Bryce, 6-2.
“And a half,” Bryce quickly corrects his brothers. “I can still blow past them,” he added.
Indeed, these are three brothers that have no boundaries when it comes to joking around concerning the others. Bryce gets the brunt of most of the jokes, as he’s the youngest.
Braylen is the oldest by a full 30 seconds over Bryant.
They were named in reference to a close uncle, Bryan, who died just around their time of birth.
There are actually two other Young siblings. Robbie is 27 and Erin is 29.
“Our parents wanted one more,” Bryant said.
Surprise!
So, as identical triplets — which they feel there are enough differences that they can easily be told apart — had they ever tried the ‘switcheroo’ on a girlfriend?
Nope. Not with a girl, but they did try it with teachers when they were younger and more similar in their features.
The still-similar players on the court have caused some confusion to their opponents, though.
“One time in a game an opposing player called out, ‘Get the shooter.’ Another of their teammates responded with, ‘They’re all shooters,’” Bryant recalled.
The opportunity to grow up with a built-in support group helped them fit in early on, they said. And basketball helped that aspect, as well.
“Playing basketball helped us join in,” Braylen said.
Sledge said they all came into the program open to whatever roll and responsibility was asked of them.
“They’re not the same player, but they can play together and fill different roles,” Sledge said. “They have different personalities but the same core values. They’re hard workers and disciplined.”
But this is the first full year they’ve been at Central after having started high school at Trophy Club Byron Nelson.
They point to the camaraderie in the team sport with the transition to Central, along with special kudos to teammate Danny Reynolds, for making sure they felt included in the Chargers’ program.
There will soon come the time when the Youngs will likely go their separate ways.
They all desire to play at the next level and would love the chance to all go to the same school.
“But we want the best for each one of us and we’ll take that opportunity,” Braylen added.
