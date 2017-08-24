Robert Hughes will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September.
Robert Hughes will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com
Robert Hughes will be enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Boys Basketball

Robert Hughes names his presenter for Hall of Fame

By Tom Johanningmeier

tjohanningmeier@star-telegram.com

August 24, 2017 12:17 PM

Fort Worth Dunbar coaching legend Robert Hughes will be presented by Sheryl Swoopes Sept. 8 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Springfield, Mass.

Members of the class were asked to select a previous inductee to present them, according to the Hall of Fame. Hughes is the nation’s all-time winningest boys basketball coach.

Swoopes, a 2016 inductee, led Texas Tech to the 1993 national championship. She was the first player to be signed in the WNBA and has won three Olympic gold medals.

More Videos

'How is this law really going to affect us?' 1:33

"How is this law really going to affect us?"

Pause
Is Myles Turner the new face of the Indiana Pacers franchise? 0:40

Is Myles Turner the new face of the Indiana Pacers franchise?

Harvey strengthens in Gulf of Mexico 0:32

Harvey strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

Myles Turner takes on 6 year old 0:35

Myles Turner takes on 6 year old

Harvey strengthens to hurricane in Gulf of Mexico 0:32

Harvey strengthens to hurricane in Gulf of Mexico

Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you 1:58

Want to make pliers? Klein Tools needs you

Cowboys unveil Ring of Honor Walk at The Star in Frisco 1:21

Cowboys unveil Ring of Honor Walk at The Star in Frisco

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 9 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 9

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing 1:03

Jackpot! A look back at the first Texas Lottery drawing

Bedford suing owners of apartments 1:25

Bedford suing owners of apartments

  • Hoops pep rally honors local basketball programs

    Celebration honoring TCU, TWU and coach Robert Hughes in Sundance Square

Hoops pep rally honors local basketball programs

Celebration honoring TCU, TWU and coach Robert Hughes in Sundance Square

Joyce Marshall jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bedford suing owners of apartments

View More Video