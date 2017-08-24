Robert Hughes names his presenter for Hall of Fame

Fort Worth Dunbar coaching legend Robert Hughes will be presented by Sheryl Swoopes Sept. 8 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in Springfield, Mass.

Members of the class were asked to select a previous inductee to present them, according to the Hall of Fame. Hughes is the nation’s all-time winningest boys basketball coach.

Swoopes, a 2016 inductee, led Texas Tech to the 1993 national championship. She was the first player to be signed in the WNBA and has won three Olympic gold medals.