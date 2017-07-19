Basketball legend Robert Hughes to be honored by Texas coaches

Headed for enshrinement to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the fall, Dunbar and I.M. Terrell legend Robert Hughes will be recognized at next week’s Texas High School Coaches Association state convention.

Hughes, 89, was voted into basketball’s Hall of Fame as part of the 2017 class on April 1. He holds the national record for career victories by a boys high school coach (1,333) during 47 seasons at Fort Worth schools Terrell and Dunbar.

“Yes. It came as a surprise, but I’ll go with the flow,” said Hughes, who was inducted into the THSCA Hall of Honor in 2006. “I know I was a guy that’s been blessed.”

Hughes will take a bow during the July 26 Hall of Honor luncheon in Houston.

At the same event, retired Arlington Lamar football coach Eddy Peach will be added to the the organization’s Hall of Honor.

Peach was the head football coach of the Lamar Vikings for 39 years, from the school's opening in 1970 until 2009. His coaching record is 310-123-6, according to THSCA.

Hughes’ teams won five state championships: two UIL titles at Dunbar and three titles in the Prairie View Interscholastic League at Terrell during an era of racial segregation. Hughes will be enshrined as a Hall of Famer during ceremonies in Springfield, Mass., Sept. 7-9.

“For what ever reason we had a great following,” Hughes said. “It was great ride, I had a good time.”