Player Spotlight: Birdville senior Noah Wheeless

Back on Dec. 9, Birdville’s Noah Wheeless poured in a career-high 46 points as the Hawks edged Euless Trinity 90-86 in double overtime.
The 6-foot-2 shooting guard would help the Hawks to second place in District 8-5A and playoff wins over FW Southwest (double overtime) and Denton Ryan for their second regional quarterfinal appearance in three years.
Wheeless, who’s been playing basketball since he was eight, was named 8-5A Newcomer of the Year after averaging 15 points per game and being one of the top 3-point shooters in the area with 95 baskets from behind the arc.
He scored 23 points against Southwest and wants to continue his playing days in college.
What are you most looking forward to for next season?
WHEELESS: I'm looking forward to doing everything I possibly can to get Birdville to San Antonio.
If you could play any other sport, what would it be?
WHEELESS: If I had the chance to play another sport it would be golf because of how calm and relaxing it is to play.
Most memorable moment this past season?
WHEELESS: My most memorable moment was playing with the flu in the first round and scoring 23 points to get us a bi-district championship.
Career/Major plans in college?
WHEELESS: Business so I can run my own company one day.
What makes you different than any other person when it comes to sports?
WHEELESS: My passion for this game makes me different than others. People always mess with me about how much of my time goes into basketball.
Favorite sport to watch?
WHEELESS: College basketball (TCU)
Least favorite?
WHEELESS: Soccer because I don't understand it very well.
Favorite food?
WHEELESS: Steak and baked potato
Favorite restaurant?
WHEELESS: Texas Roadhouse or Chans
Favorite show?
WHEELESS: Prison Break
Favorite movie?
WHEELESS: Coach Carter
Favorite book?
WHEELESS: The Great Gatsby
Favorite athlete?
WHEELESS: Stephen Curry
Celebrity crush?
WHEELESS: Blake Lively
Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram?
WHEELESS: Snapchat (@nrw33) or Twitter (@NoahWheeless10)
Favorite animal?
WHEELESS: Dogs
Favorite color?
WHEELESS: Blue
Best friend?
WHEELESS: Ethan Feldman
