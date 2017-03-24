Keller star leads Indians to state, adds Star-Telegram honor

Earlier this month, Keller made its first UIL boys basketball state tournament appearance.
A big part of the Indians’ success on their march to the Alamodome in San Antonio fell on the shoulders of their 6-foot-4 senior guard that’s going to TCU in the fall.
R.J. Nembhard averaged more than 25 points per game, was voted District 3-6A MVP, and is the Star-Telegram Super Team Player of the Year.
“What an honor,” Nembhard said. “It’s a true blessing to know that all my hard work, commitment and dedication to this season and my team paid off.”
As a junior, Nembhard averaged 21 points per game, was the 5-6A MVP, and earned a spot on the first team of the 2016 Star-Telegram Super Team.
His game reached another level as a senior.
My teammates and I were all in from the beginning and that’s why we were able to create Keller basketball history. This season was a special one for sure – one that I’ll never forget.
The Indians dropped their November season-opener before winning their next 20 games. A hand injury forced Nembhard to miss two weeks, but the future Horned Frog came back in time to help Keller to the 3-6A title.
Nembhard averaged 25.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game through the regular season.
In his first three playoff games, Nembhard averaged 31 points to get the Indians to their first regional tournament.
Keller advanced to the state tournament after Nembhard scored 29 points against Allen in the regional semifinal, and 37 points in the Region I final against Arlington Bowie.
“This year has been an amazing journey from the start,” Nembhard said. “My teammates and I were all in from the beginning and that’s why we were able to create Keller basketball history. This season was a special one for sure – one that I’ll never forget.”
Nembhard is set to play for coach Jamie Dixon and TCU after signing with the Horned Frogs last November.
“I am looking forward to this new journey on and off the court, and growing as a teammate and a man in this new chapter of my life,” he said. “I’ll for sure miss putting on an Indians uniform and making my city proud.”
