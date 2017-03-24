Star-Telegram boys basketball Super Teams boast talent and depth

First team
G R.J. Nembhard, Sr., Keller: 3-6A MVP averaged 25.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the 6A state semifinalist, and was TABC all state and all region. Going to TCU in the fall.
G Jhivvan Jackson, Sr., Euless Trinity: 5-6A Co-MVP averaged 23.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals per game, and was TABC all state and all region. Signed to UT-San Antonio.
F Jordon Myers, Sr., North Crowley: Was named 4-6A MVP for the third-straight season after averaging 17.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game, and was TABC all region. Shot 58 percent from the field.
G Tim Johnson, Sr., Mansfield Timberview: Averaged 19 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the 5A state champs. Named 10-5A first team all-district and TABC all region.
G Avery Anderson, Soph., Justin Northwest: 6-5A Co-MVP averaged 20.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game for the 5A state semifinalist, and was TABC all state and all region.
Second team
G Ryan Flores, Sr., Saginaw Chisholm Trail: 6-5A Offensive MVP averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game for the Rangers, and was TABC all region.
F Pedro Castro, Sr., White Settlement Brewer: 6-5A co-MVP averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game, and was TABC all region. Signed to UT-Arlington.
F Jalen Petillo, Sr., Arlington Martin: 4-6A Defensive MVP averaged 14.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game, and was TABC all region.
G Kyler Edwards, Jr., Arlington Bowie: 4-6A Offensive MVP averaged 22.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game and shot 82 percent from the free-throw line, and was TABC all region.
G Chris Mullins, Jr., Mansfield Timberview: 10-5A Defensive MVP averaged 18 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals for the 5A champs, and was TABC all state and all region. Named 5A state title game MVP.
Newcomer of the Year
G Jahmius Ramsey, Soph., Mansfield Summit: 10-5A Sophomore of the Year averaged 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.7 steals per game for the Jaguars.
Comments