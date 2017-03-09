Brock boys advance to Class 3A state finals with defensive gem

Brock clamped down on defense after the first quarter to defeat Jarrell 46-43 in a Class 3A state semifinal game on Thursday at the Alamodome.
The Eagles (30-8) move on to the program’s eighth UIL state final where they will take on No. 1 Dallas Madison (27-8), 10 a.m. Saturday.
Jarrell, which ended the regular season ranked No. 3 in the state by the TABC, started off with three 3-point baskets by Kyle Spencer for a 13-6 lead.
Back-to-back threes from Brock got the Eagles within 13-12 and after trailing 16-12, the No. 5 team in state ran off nine-straight points, and lead 23-20 at the half.
The Eagles continued to clamp down on defense by allowing just seven points in the third quarter — four in the second — and led 35-27 going into the final period.
