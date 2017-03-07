I.M. Terrell team and legendary coach to be honored at state

Retired high school basketball coach Robert Hughes Sr. and his 1967 championship Fort Worth I.M. Terrell team will honored Friday at the UIL boys state tournament in San Antonio.
UIL officials said the ceremony will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Terrell team that won the Class 4A Prairie View Interscholastic League state championship. Fort Worth Kirkpatrick won the 3A PVIL title that year, too. The PVIL governed extra-curricular activities in Texas for African American schools from 1920 to 1967.
Hughes, 89, is the nation’s all-time leader in boys basketball victories with 1,333. He won the last of three PVIL titles at Terrell in ‘67 and added UIL titles at Fort Worth Dunbar in 1993 and 2003.
Former Terrell Panther players expected to attend include Sherman Evans, Solar Lacy, Lee Shaw, Dennis Lewis, Charles Hardin and Larry Wilkerson.
Hughes was in attendance last year at state when Dunbar, coached by son Robert Hughes Jr., reached the 5A semifinals.
