Unexpected early 2016 playoff loss drives Brock players this time

For the Brock Eagles basketball team, the pain from a year ago has turned to inspiration that now has them two victories from the school’s fourth UIL state championship.
The defending 2015 champions were stunned in 2016 with first-round playoff loss Dallas Oak Cliff Faith Family, 45-43, on a 3-pointer as time expired.
“It definitely hurt,” said Taylor Perry, a reserve on the 2015 team and one of four returning starters from a year ago. “But the day after, everyone was in the gym getting ready for this season.”
The sting of that loss provided fuel for the Eagles (29-8), who will play Jarrell (33-3) in Thursday’s 3 p.m. Class 3A semifinal at the San Antonio Alamodome. The other semifinal, at 1:30 p.m., is Dallas Madison (26-8) versus Santa Rosa (34-3). The championship is Saturday at 10 a.m.
“When that shot went in, it was tough,” said fellow senior starter Matt Thornton, also a reserve in 2015. “But now it makes us want to push ourselves even harder.”
Brock is one of a record four area boys teams to advance to state. The others are Keller, Justin Northwest and Mansfield Timberview.
The Eagles take a 17-game winning streak into the 3A semifinals. Their last loss was 58-54 to Bowie in December. Bowie is coached by Doug Boxell, father of Brock coach Zach Boxell.
Brock won state titles in 2015, 2003 and 2002
Brock defeated the Jackrabbits 58-55 in a regional quarterfinals rematch.
Now, the Eagles hope to do the same against Jarrell, who beat the Eagles 58-53 in late December.
“Most teams I’ve been fortunate enough to go to the state tournament with go through those skids, but they stayed focused.” said Zach Boxell, who coached Nazareth to state titles in 2007 and 2010.
“Once we went to Peaster (a third-round playoff team) in the second round of district and won (52-42), I knew we were playing to the ability we wanted going into the playoffs.”
Eagles soar
State titles: 2015, 2003, 2002
Other state tournament appearances: 2013, 2012, 2001, 1997, 1993, 1992, 1973
