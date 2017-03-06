UIL boys state basketball boasts record number of area teams

How rare is four area teams in the UIL Boys Basketball state tournament?
It’s never happened.
Tarrant County schools Keller, Justin Northwest and Mansfield Timberview are joined by Brock, a Parker County regular to state, for this week’s basketball championships at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Keller and Northwest are making their first-ever trips to state. Timberview is going for a second time. The 2009 Wolves lost to Houston Yates in the semifinals.
Three teams have advanced to state on two occasions: North Crowley, Fort Worth Southwest and Kennedale in 2008, and Fort Worth Dunbar, Everman and Brock in 2003.
Add up all the championships for Tarrant, Parker and Johnson counties, and the Prairie View Interscholastic League during segregation, and it’s 26 titles.
Scouring decades worth of Star-Telegram and UIL files has produced a few other items:
2 years since an area team won a title: Brock in 3A (now 4A).
9 years -- 2008 -- since a Tarrant championship: North Crowley in 5A and Kennedale in 3A
5 consecutive losses at state by Tarrant County teams since North Crowley’s victory.
14 years ago, 4A Dunbar, 3A Everman and 2A Brock won titles. The most by area teams in one year.
15 state-tournament appearances by Dunbar.
18 state tournaments by current Fort Worth ISD teams: Paschal (7), Polytechnic (5), Southwest (3), Arlington Heights (2), Wyatt (1).
2-0 North Crowley, and 4A Crowley in 1999, are undefeated in championship games.
8 PVIL titles by Fort Worth teams. The last was Kirkpatrick in 1967.
UIL boys basketball
Thursday
Class 3A semifinal
Brock 29-8) vs. Jarrell (31-3), 3 p.m.
Class 5A semifinals
Timberview (30-7) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (31-6), 7 p.m.
Northwest (32-5) vs. Fort Bend Marshall (31-7), 8:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 6A semifinal
Keller (33-2) vs. San Antonio Wagner (35-2), 8:30 p.m.
Saturday finals
Class 3A, 10 a.m.
Class 5A, 3 p.m.
Class 6A, 8:30 p.m.
