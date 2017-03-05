Keller, Timberview, Justin Northwest, Brock matchups set for UIL state tournament

Keller (33-2) will play San Antonio Wagner (35-2) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Class 6A boys basketball state semifinals in UIL pairings released Sunday.

In the 5A semifinals Thursday, Mansfield Timberview (30-7) will play Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (31-6) at 7 p.m., and Justin Northwest (32-5) will face Fort Bend Marshall (31-7) at 8:30 p.m.

Brock (29-8) plays Jarrell (33-3-1) at 3 p.m. Thursday in a 3A semifinal.

All games are at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The 3A final is at 10 a.m. Saturday, the 5A final at 3 p.m. and the 6A final at 8:30 p.m.

The girls state tournament concluded Saturday. Two Mansfield Timberview players, guard Chennedy Carter and guard/forward Taylah Thomas, made the all-tournament team. Timberview lost to Canyon 47-45 in the 5A final.

Duncanville, which defeated Houston Cypress Ranch 76-65 on Saturday for the 6A title, placed guard/forward G/F Zarielle Green, guard Aniya Thomas and forward/center Starr Jacobs on the 6A all-tournament team. Green was title-game MVP.