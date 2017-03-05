Boys Basketball

March 5, 2017 5:19 PM

Keller, Timberview, Justin Northwest, Brock matchups set for UIL state tournament

By Vince Langford

vlangford@star-telegram.com

Keller (33-2) will play San Antonio Wagner (35-2) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Class 6A boys basketball state semifinals in UIL pairings released Sunday.

In the 5A semifinals Thursday, Mansfield Timberview (30-7) will play Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (31-6) at 7 p.m., and Justin Northwest (32-5) will face Fort Bend Marshall (31-7) at 8:30 p.m.

Brock (29-8) plays Jarrell (33-3-1) at 3 p.m. Thursday in a 3A semifinal.

All games are at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The 3A final is at 10 a.m. Saturday, the 5A final at 3 p.m. and the 6A final at 8:30 p.m.

The girls state tournament concluded Saturday. Two Mansfield Timberview players, guard Chennedy Carter and guard/forward Taylah Thomas, made the all-tournament team. Timberview lost to Canyon 47-45 in the 5A final.

Duncanville, which defeated Houston Cypress Ranch 76-65 on Saturday for the 6A title, placed guard/forward G/F Zarielle Green, guard Aniya Thomas and forward/center Starr Jacobs on the 6A all-tournament team. Green was title-game MVP.

Keller guard, coach talk about 57-55 win over Arlington Bowie

Keller guard and TCU signee R.J. Nembhard and coach Randall Durant talk about the win over Arlington Bowie. Nembhard scored 37 points to help the Indians make their first trip to the state tournament.

dlauber@star-telegram.com

Related content

Boys Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Wild About Reading' stresses importance of picking up a book

View more video

Sports Videos