Boys Basketball

March 4, 2017

UIL girls basketball state results, schedules and boys statewide regional results, schedules

By Darren Lauber

dlauber@star-telegram.com

GIRLS

UIL STATE TOURNAMENT

(At Alamodome, San Antonio)

CLASS 1A

SEMIFINALS

Nazareth 63, Elkhart Slocum 31

Dodd City 59, Garden City 36

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nazareth (34-1) vs. Dodd City (32-3), 8:30 a.m. Saturday

CLASS 2A

SEMIFINALS

Ben Wheeler Martin’s Mill 58, Weimar 50

Panhandle 62, Woden 37

CHAMPIONSHIP

Martin’s Mill (37-2) vs. Panhandle (29-6), 1:30 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 3A

SEMIFINALS

Buffalo 50, Mount Vernon 43

Canadian 76, Goliad 34

CHAMPIONSHIP

Buffalo (28-4) vs. Canadian (32-3), 10 a.m. Saturday

CLASS 4A

SEMIFINALS

Argyle 71, Wharton 31

Liberty Hill 49, Godley 45

CHAMPIONSHIP

Argyle (36-2) vs. Liberty Hill (36-2), 7 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 5A

SEMIFINALS

Canyon 66, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 39

Mansfield Timberview 66, Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 41

CHAMPIONSHIP

Canyon (30-3) vs. Mansfield Timberview (37-2), 3 p.m. Saturday

CLASS 6A

SEMIFINALS

Houston Cypress Ranch 70, Pflugerville 53

Duncanville 53, Converse Judson 41

CHAMPIONSHIP

Houston Cypress Ranch (32-6) vs. Duncanville (38-2), 8:30 p.m. Saturday

BOYS

CLASS 6A

REGION I

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Keller 69, Allen 61

Arlington Bowie 54, Killeen Ellison 51

REGIONAL FINAL

Keller (31-2) vs. Arlington Bowie (28-10), 1 p.m. Saturday, Wilkerson-Greines AC, Fort Worth

REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Houston Klein Forest 71, Dallas Jesuit 57

Dallas Skyline 60, Houston Dekaney 49

REGIONAL FINAL

Houston Klein Forest (34-0) vs. Dallas Skyline (33-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Davis Field House, Dallas

REGION III

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Richmond Bush 59, Pearland Dawson 55

Houston Cypress Falls 55, Humble Atascocita 45

REGIONAL FINAL

Richmond Bush (28-4) vs. Houston Cypress Falls (32-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Berry Center, Cypress

REGION IV

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

San Antonio Wagner 81, Laredo United 46

Austin Westlake 56, Weslaco 38

REGIONAL FINAL

San Antonio Wagner (34-2) vs. Austin Westlake (29-6), 2 p.m. Saturday, Laredo Energy Arena

CLASS 5A

REGION I

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

EP Burges 78, FW Eastern Hills 66

Justin Northwest 62, EP Andress 58 OT

REGIONAL FINAL

EP Burges (28-4) vs. Justin Northwest (32-5), 2 p.m. Saturday, Western Texas College, Snyder

REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Mansfield Timberview 61, Highland Park 48

Waxahachie 63, West Mesquite 45

REGIONAL FINAL

Mansfield Timberview (29-7) vs. Waxahachie (29-6), 1 p.m. Saturday, Culwell Center, Garland

REGION III

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Manvel 54, Bryan Rudder 48

Missouri City Marshall 102, Waco University 84

REGIONAL FINAL

Manvel (23-13) vs. Missouri City Marshall (30-7), 1 p.m. Saturday, Delmar Field House, Houston

REGION IV

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Dripping Springs 33, Laredo Martin 29

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 50, Austin Johnson 48

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Dripping Springs (25-13) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (31-6), 3 p.m. Saturday, Northside Sports Gym, San Antonio

CLASS 4A

REGION I

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Midlothian Heritage 74, Lubbock Estacado 66

Seminole 58, Waxahachie Life 50

REGIONAL FINAL

Midlothian Heritage (31-5) vs. Seminole (23-11), 1 p.m. Saturday, Lubbock Christian University

REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Argyle 47, Center 45

Paris 74, Dallas Lincoln 68 OT

REGIONAL FINAL

Argyle (32-3) vs. Paris (29-4), 2 p.m. Saturday, Texas A&M University-Commerce

REGION III

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Houston Yates 67, Waco Connally 64

Silsbee 93, Waco La Vega 52

REGIONAL FINAL

Houston Yates (26-7) vs. Silsbee (31-5), 1 p.m. Saturday, Sam Houston State University, Huntsville

REGION IV

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Corpus Christi West Oso 59, Wharton 53

Freeport Brazosport 77, Somerset 44

REGIONAL FINAL

Corpus Christi West Oso (31-4) vs. Freeport Brazosport (31-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Texas A&M University-Kingsville

CLASS 3A

REGION I

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Brock 63, Wall 48

Canadian 58, Nocona 51

REGIONAL FINAL

Brock (28-8) vs. Canadian (22-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Midland College

REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Dallas Madison 71, Mount Vernon 51

Ponder 53, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 36

REGIONAL FINAL

Dallas Madison (25-8) vs. Ponder (30-5), 1 p.m. Saturday, Rockwall-Heath HS

REGION III

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Jarrell 76, La Marque 69 OT

Teague 78, Kountze 71

REGIONAL FINAL

Jarrell (32-3) vs. Teague (26-8), 1 p.m. Saturday, Waco Midway HS

REGION IV

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Santa Rosa 69, Poth 62

Schulenburg 66, Odem 57

REGIONAL FINAL

Santa Rosa (34-3) vs. Schulenburg (28-8), 1 p.m. Saturday, Seguin HS

CLASS 2A

REGION I

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

New Deal 81, Albany 73

Clarendon 68, Anthony 64

REGIONAL FINAL

New Deal (31-2) vs. Clarendon (28-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, South Plains College, Levelland

REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Muenster 44, Clarksville 34

Dallas Gateway 57, Electra 51

REGIONAL FINAL

Muenster (30-6) vs. Dallas Gateway (15-4), 1 p.m. Saturday, McKinney North HS

REGION III

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Grapeland 86, Shelbyville 68

Tenaha 92, Italy 67

REGIONAL FINAL

Grapeland (32-5) vs. Tenaha (29-3), noon Saturday, Jewett Leon HS

REGION IV

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Thorndale 76, San Antonio Lee Academy 70

Mumford 55, Port Aransas 44

REGIONAL FINAL

Thorndale (26-9) vs. Mumford (36-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, New Braunfels Canyon HS

CLASS 1A

REGION I

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Nazareth 56, New Home 48

Happy 54, Jayton 32

REGIONAL FINAL

Nazareth (24-10) vs. Happy (23-5), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, South Plains College, Levelland

REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Gail Borden County 41, May 36

Lenorah Grady 49, Clyde Eula 32

REGIONAL FINAL

Gail Borden County (21-3) vs. Lenorah Grady (22-4), 5 p.m. Saturday, Abilene Christian University

REGION III

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Lipan 72, Yantis 41

Graford 79, Saltillo 49

REGIONAL FINAL

Lipan (33-3) vs. Graford (27-8), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mansfield HS

REGION IV

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Dime Box 55, Elkhart Slocum 47

Laneville 62, Waelder 53

REGIONAL FINAL

Dime Box (24-7) vs. Laneville (21-13), noon Saturday, Burger Gym, Austin

