Justin Northwest boys one win from state after beating El Paso Andress in OT

In their first regional tournament in program history, the Justin Northwest Texans are one win away from going to state next week in San Antonio.
Trailing by six late in the fourth quarter, Northwest was able to send it to overtime and hung on to beat El Paso Andress 62-58 in a 5A Region I semifinal on Friday night at Western Texas College.
The Texans (32-5) will play El Paso Burges (28-4) in Saturday’s 2 p.m. final.
“All of our kids played phenomenal,” Texans coach Mike Hatch said. “You need more than one guy to win at this level and tonight we had some guys that helped us.”
No. 18 Northwest trailed 52-46 and was without two top scorers in Avery Anderson and Jordan Keyes, who both fouled out in the fourth quarter.
“We had to play hard there at the end,” freshman guard Julien Smith said. “Avery and Jordan are some of our main players, so we had to come in and keep grinding to pull out the win.”
Senior forward Jay Am’Mons converted on a 3-point play to get Northwest within 52-49, and then Smith was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to put the Texans up 54-53 with 41 seconds left in regulation.
No. 8 Andress (27-7), which was in last year’s regional tournament, made two baskets to tie it at 54-54 before Northwest missed at the buzzer.
Junior post Darrell Simpson made two layups in the overtime, and senior guard Tucker Dunn sealed it with two free throws for a four-point lead.
“It really was a challenge,” Hatch said. “We were down five when Avery fouled out, but we didn’t give in. We make a couple big stops, next thing you know, we’re back in it, and the kids have a little confidence.”
Smith had 20 points and nine rebounds for Northwest. Anderson scored 14 and Dunn added 10 points and four assists.
The Texans last made the 4A regional semifinals in 1994, but only Class 5A had regional tournaments back then. They finished 23 of 27 on free throws against the Golden Eagles.
