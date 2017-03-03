Fort Worth Eastern Hills’ Cinderella story hits ending in boys regional loss

The clock finally struck midnight on Fort Worth Eastern Hills’ magical run.
El Paso Burges brothers Jawaun and Tristen Newton scored 29 points apiece and the No. 14 Mustangs ended the Highlanders’ Cinderella season 78-66 in a Class 5A Region I semifinal on Friday at Western Texas College.
The Mustangs (28-4), who were in last year’s regional tournament, will face the winner of the second semifinal between Justin Northwest and El Paso Andress in Saturday’s 2 p.m. final. The winner will go to next week’s state tournament in San Antonio.
Eastern Hills (21-8) trailed by double figures early and couldn’t recover. The Highlanders made a late push, getting within seven points with under a minute to play, but the Mustangs made their free throws down the stretch.
Senior guard Miguel Encarnacion led Eastern Hills with 20 points. Senior Byron Hobbs scored 13 points and senior Tamar Jeffery added 11.
It was the Highlanders’ first trip to the regional tournament in program history. They last made the 4A regional semifinals in 1993, but only Class 5A held regional tournaments back then.
