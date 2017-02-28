Northwest pours it on late to deny Birdville

It was still a close boys Class 5A regional quarterfinal late in the third quarter Tuesday when Justin Northwest guard Avery Anderson took over.
A pair of 3-pointers by Anderson extended a five-point lead to double digits, and the Texans cruised to a 76-58 win over the Birdville Hawks at Coppell High School.
Northwest (31-5) meets El Paso Andress (26-6) in a Region I semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Western Texas College in Snyder.
Julian Smith had 15 and Justin Keys added 13 for the Texans, but it was Anderson, a sophomore, who carried Northwest for much of the night. He finished with 34 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Anderson scored 20 in the second half.
“[Anderson] really made some big-time plays, and [Smith] then Julian hit some big-time shots,” Northwest coach Mike Hatch said. “When you make shots you give yourself a chance to put some distance between you and the other team.”
Birdville’s shot-makers kept them in the game for three quarters as well. Jalen Adams led the Hawks with 18 points, including a buzzer-beating jumper that put Birdvile up 15-12 at the end of the first, and Noah Wheeless finished with 16, on four 3-pointers.
